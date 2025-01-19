PRESS ROOM | Comments after Roma-Juventus Women

Coach Massimiliano Canzi spoke to the press after Juventus Women First Team’s 3-1 defeat away against Roma on Matchday 15 of the Women’s Serie A.

MASSIMILIANO CANZI

“According to the law of averages, sooner or later we had to suffer a defeat: today Roma deserved the victory, it is fair to give credit to the opponent. There are still 33 points up for grabs between now and the end of the season: so I think everything was still to play for even before this match, it is even more so now. We are calm, we continue our season with confidence. We knew Roma would start aggressively, then there were various phases in the match and they dealt with them better than we did. I never thought the league was decided, anything can happen: we knew it would be a complicated match. Losing is never good - our intention is always to win all the matches we play - but it could also be positive, although the attitude of my players was very good again today. After equalising we tried to go on and win it, perhaps with too much impetus, and we did not play as we would have liked.”