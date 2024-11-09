PRESS ROOM | Comments after Juventus-Torino

Coach Thiago Motta, Timothy Weah, Kenan Yildiz, Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona spoke to the press after Juventus’ 2-0 win against Torino on Matchday twelve of Serie A at the Allianz Stadium.

THIAGO MOTTA

“It's always important to play with balance, and today we put in an excellent performance, bringing home three precious points. I'm happy both for the result and for the level of play in front of our fans, who supported us so much, and we have to thank them, as well as the team, because it wasn't easy. It was the third game of the week, we managed our energy well and we were solid and compact for the whole 95 minutes. It was a well-deserved victory.

As for [Timothy] Weah and [Kenan] Yildiz, they both had very good games. Kenan scored and I'm pleased because we are working to improve his runs into the box and attacking the back post area. Timothy is more used to doing that and also in the defensive phase they distinguished themselves, helping their teammates to stem Torino's attacks. [Dusan] Vlahovic and [Teun] Koopmeiners also gave their all, great games from them too.

I think Weah is doing very well at the moment, but Conceicao is always an extra weapon, he can help us in the match and we can alternate them, or use them together. For the role of centre forward in the absence of Vlahovic, I'll evaluate match by match, it's impossible to say an exact name at the moment.”

TIMOTHY WEAH

“I play in attack, I'm happy, it's a big thing for me, I feel like a striker, I prefer the outside role. Today I am happy, but for the team, we have to continue like this, because when we play like tonight, we are strong. Now the game against AC Milan awaits us, it's important, also for me and for my family history.”

KENAN YILDIZ

“Happy but there is no time to celebrate, there is the national team; [Andrea] Cambiaso? A player who is talented in attack and defence and has unbelievable control. Having him on the pitch is something extra for the team. The goal is dedicated to Del Piero: happy birthday and thanks for everything.”

ANDREA CAMBIASO

“I continue to give my all in training, I am aware that I still have a lot of room for improvement, so I have to continue like this. To celebrate, dinner with friends and then back to work.”

NICOLO SAVONA

“I'm feeling very good on the pitch, and winning two consecutive games without conceding a goal is a great feeling. Winning the derby is an immense joy, especially because it was the first one for me: we are really very happy. As for the call-up to the national team, it was a great feeling, I almost didn't believe it; I'm really happy. Thiago Motta pushes us to give our best, and in training everyone works at 100%. I understand that it's not easy for the coach to make choices, but I'm always available. As for our development, we have already grown a lot since the beginning of the season; it takes time to get used to a new coach’s methods, and the road ahead is still long. I didn't set myself a precise goal target, I didn't expect to start like this, and I didn't set myself the goal of scoring at all costs; it will be difficult to score more, but we'll see.”