PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Woodside Energy reached a preliminary deal with disaffected workers at some of its natural gas export facilities in Australia, a move that could head off a walkout that risked disrupting global gas supply and jolting worldwide energy prices.

- Shortly after 6 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday, an Embraer jet carrying Wagner paramilitary group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short-lived June uprising that challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority, abruptly disappeared from flight-tracking radar screens northwest of Moscow.

- Nielsen is planning to incorporate viewing data from streaming services for live programming, a move that will likely boost the ratings for Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" package and allow it to charge more for commercials.

- Mallinckrodt agreed to hand lenders control of the pharmaceutical company through its second bankruptcy filing in three years while reducing by roughly $1 billion the settlement payments it had pledged for its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

- Lexington Partners is looking to raise $4 billion of investor capital for Lexington Co-Investment Partners VI, which would make the fund 25% larger than its predecessor.

- U.S. prosecutors charged two individuals allegedly behind decentralized cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, saying they conspired to launder illicit funds and to violate U.S. sanctions.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-2 on Wednesday to adopt new requirements for private funds, which manage more than $25 trillion in gross assets for pension plans, university endowments and wealthy individuals.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)