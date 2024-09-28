Advertisement

Presidents Cup cards from Saturday

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70

UNITED STATES 8, INTERNATIONAL 6

Saturday

Fourballs

United States 3, International 1

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Scottie Scheffler-Collin Morikawa, US 434-435-344-444-344-32x

Adam Scott-Taylor Pendrith, Int 443-435-344-445-334-43x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Tony Finau-Xander Schauffele, US 444-434-343-444-333-4xx

Corey Conners-Mackenzie Hughes, Int 444-435-344-435-343-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Keegan Bradley-Wyndham Clark, US 444-334-343-444-334-xxx

Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim, Int 334-434-234-344-333-xxx

International, 4 and 3.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Patrick Cantlay-Sam Burns, US 444-434-234-443-333-33x

Hideki Matsuyama-Sungjae Im, Int 434-535-234-354-333-33x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

