Prep basketball roundup: Mira Costa wins 16th consecutive game to remain unbeaten

Mira Costa coach Neal Perlmutter has guided his team to a 16-0 start to the season. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

So far, so good for Mira Costa's unbeaten basketball team. The Mustangs got their 16th consecutive victory Saturday with an 82-29 victory over Agoura to advance to the championship game of the St. Francis tournament.

Mira Costa played 16 players, with Luke Lowell scoring 11 points and Christian Kranz getting 10 points. Mira Costa faces its toughest test of the season on Monday night in the 7:30 p.m. final, facing Oak Hills in the championship game.

There are other big tests ahead for Mira Costa, including Anaheim Canyon on Jan. 11 and Redondo Union on Jan. 17.

Camarillo 49, Washington Mercer Island 33: The Scorpions improved to 15-1 with a win at Palm Springs High School.

Anaheim Canyon 74, Arizona Ironwood 47: Brandon Benjamin scored 34 points for the Camanches.

Read more: Prep basketball roundup: La Mirada is building resume for Open Division playoffs

Santa Margarita 88, Los Alamitos 81: Brayden Kyman finished with 23 points, Kaiden Bailey had 19 and Dallas Washington 18 points for Santa Margarita.

Redondo Union 64, Heritage Christian 51: Sophomore Chris Sanders led Redondo Union (11-2) with 16 points and Hudson Mayes added 15. Dillan Shaw and Tae Simmons each scored 20 points for Heritage Christian (13-2).

Mater Dei 99, San Diego Hoover 35: Luke Barnett set school records for most points (55) and most threes (12) .

Loyola 61, Santa Fe Christian 56: Quincy Watson led the Cubs with 23 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 62, Inglewood 59: Kawika Suter had 27 points for Rolling Hills Prep, which held Jason Crowe Jr. to 28 points.

Chatsworth 66, Crean Lutheran 63: In overtime, the Chancellors prevailed behind Alijah Arenas' 33 points. Hunter Caplan scored 34 points for Crean Lutheran.

Windward 68, St. Augustine 64: JJ Harris finished with 27 points for Windward.

Crespi 85, Campbell Hall 70: The Celts (12-4) came through with a big win. Peyton White led a balanced attack with 19 points in which five players reached double figures.

Harvard-Westlake 77, Washington Puyallup 45: Joe Sterling scored 20 points and Nikolas Khamenia 17 for the 15-1 Wolverines.

Crescenta Valley 63, LACES 61: Vaughn Zargarian had 40 points for Crescenta Valley.

Viewpoint 69, West Valley 49: Wesley Waddles scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds for Viewpoint, which advanced to its division championship game of the Desert Holiday Classic.

Calabasas 67, Sun Valley Poly 56: Grayson Coleman led Calabasas with 23 points.

Read more: Prep basketball roundup: Jason Crowe Jr. delivers 55-point performance for Inglewood

Oaks Christian 85, Pilibos 77: Isayah Garcia made a three-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime and finished with 19 points for Oaks Christian. Nick Giarruso had 23 points and Stevie Amar made all 10 of his shots and finished with 21 points. Anto Balian led Pilibos with 44 points, including eight threes.

St. Francis 71, Westlake 69: Joe Hickey made the game-winning basket for St. Francis. DeLan Grant scored 22 points. Austin Maziasz led Westlake with 23 points.

Saugus 54, Eastside 42: Max Guardado made 10 of 15 shots en route to a 24-point performance for Saugus.

Arizona Prescott 83, Rancho Cucamonga 75: Aaron Glass had 38 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Royal 72, Orange Glen 20: Ace Arnold made 11 threes and finished with 39 points.

Mayfair 65, Long Beach Millikan 61: Josiah Johnson had 23 points for 11-3 Mayfair.

Dominguez 61, Crenshaw 51: Sophomore Andre Johnson contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds for Dominguez.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.