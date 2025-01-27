Premier League TOTW Gameweek 23: Bournemouth rewarded after big win over Nottingham Forest

Is it time to talk about Bournemouth as Premier League top four contenders?

A lot of the focus with regards to surprise names this season has been surrounding Nottingham Forest, who sit third in the table. But when Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees took on the Cherries, it was Bournemouth who came out on top. And emphatically so.

Bournemouth are now unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games, winning seven and drawing four. It’s an extension of their longest-ever unbeaten run in the Premier League. They now sit seventh, but are just one point outside the top four and breathing down the necks of the teams above them.

The Cherries have three players in our TOTW for gameweek 23, which is unsurprisingly the most of any other team. In fact, they’re the only team with more than one player.

We’ve used our Squawka Score to determine the 11 picks, based on the statistical leaders for metrics relevant to their positions. And as ever, we’ve thrown an honourable mention XI for good measure.

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Bournemouth)

Player rating: 81%

What a result for Bournemouth at the weekend! The Cherries were up against Nottingham Forest in a battle of the in-form sides and came out as 5-0 winners. In keeping the clean sheet, Kepa Arrizabalaga made four saves and prevented 1.02 goals, the latter more than any other goalkeeper this weekend. It was a stellar performance given the usually impressive Matz Sels was struggling at the other end of the pitch.

Honourable mention: Jakub Stolarczyk (80%)

RB: Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Player rating: 78%

Tottenham Hotspur may have lost against Leicester City on Sunday, but Pedro Porro was one player who could hold his head up high. The Spaniard set up Richarlison’s goal for Tottenham with a lovely cross into the box, and he’s one of the best at that in the Premier League right now. Defensively he did what he could too, winning possession seven times in the defensive third, more than any other full-back.

Honourable mention: Trent Alexander-Arnold (73%)

CB: Maximilian Kilman (West Ham)

Player rating: 74%

Maximilian Kilman was a busy man in West Ham United‘s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday. The Hammers centre-back did what he could to limit the Villa attack, making seven clearances, winning two tackles and making one interception in his own box. Kilman also won 100% of his ground duels and was reliable on the ball with a retention rate of 94.03%.

Honourable mention: Joachim Andersen (71%)

CB: Lisandro Martinez (Man United)

Player rating: 71%

Lisandro Martinez was the goalscoring hero for Manchester United against Fulham, though many believe he shouldn’t have been on the pitch to net the winner. The Argentine was in good form defensively, with one last-man tackle, two tackles won and 100% success rate in his areal duels. He also completed eight passes into the final third and had a retention rate of 92.54%, helping Man United move up the pitch.

Honourable mention: Harry Maguire (70%)

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton)

Player rating: 67%

The David Moyes era at Everton continued with another win, this time over Brighton. The Toffees kept a clean sheet against the Seagulls, with Vitalii Mykolenko doing his bit, making eight clearances overall, more than any other full-back. He also made two interceptions retaining possession and won four aerial duels. It was a solid defensive display.

Honourable mention: Emerson (67%)

DM: Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)

Player rating: 79%

Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run to five this weekend, and Boubacar Kamara had a strong showing at the base of their midfield. The 25-year-old made two interceptions retaining possession, won two tackles and 17 duels. He was a king at getting the ball back for Villa, with seven possessions won in the defensive third and four in the middle third. Kamara also won three fouls himself.

Honourable mention: Boubakary Soumare (75%)

DM: Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Player rating: 77%

Playing at the base of Arsenal‘s midfield trio, Thomas Partey helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet and control proceedings. The Ghanaian made two interceptions retaining possession and won three tackles. He also won possession five times in the middle third and had a 77.78% success rate in his aerial duels.

Honourable mention: Sander Berge (74%)

RW: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Player rating: 79%

Our second Bournemouth player of the weekend, Antoine Semenyo capped off the scoring in their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The goal was one of three shots on target Semenyo had on the afternoon, looking a real threat. Semenyo also created three chances for Bournemouth, completed 12 final third passes, won 100% of his take-ons and had seven touches in the opposition box.

Honourable mention: Mohamed Salah (75%)

No.10: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)

Player rating: 83%

This was another strong performance from Justin Kluivert, who showed that he can play at the Vitality Stadium. The Dutchman scored and provided one intentional assist, with his only shot on target and chance created of the match. Talk about your efficiency. But Kluivert was a real threat, with 13 final third passes completed, six touches in the opposition box and four take-ons completed.

Honourable mention: Bilal El Khannouss (75%)

LW: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Player rating: 83%

Cody Gakpo was the star of the show in Liverpool‘s thrashing of Ipswich Town. The Dutchman was directly involved in three of Liverpool’s four goals, scoring two and providing one intentional assist. And all within 68 minutes too. Gakpo produced 1.73 non-penalty Expected Goals on Target, had three touches in the opposition box and 14 final third passes completed. He was not a player to be messed with.

Honourable mention: Jacob Ramsey (78%)

ST: Erling Haaland (Man City)

Player rating: 80%

Dango Ouattara scored a hat-trick for Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest. But our Score doesn’t have him as the best striker of the weekend. That crown goes to Erling Haaland who got a goal and an intentional assist in Manchester City‘s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday. The Norwegian had three shots in total, with two hitting the target and he created two big chances, setting up Phil Foden for Man City’s third. Of course, his goal was from outside the box too, though he had help from the bizarre positioning of Robert Sanchez.