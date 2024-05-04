Premier League top scorers 2023-24: Four-goal hero Erling Haaland leads Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer
Erling Haaland has taken a huge step towards the 2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot.
The Manchester City striker’s first-half hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, with a fourth scored after the break, pushed him well clear of Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak, despite the Swede’s goal for Newcastle at Burnley.
Isak levelled up in second place with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer before Haaland took centre stage with a pair of penalties and a header to aid City’s title bid.
Ollie Watkins is in contention for a place on the Golden Boot podium with 19 goals for Aston Villa, five fewer than Haaland.
Dominic Solanke has enjoyed a superb campaign and sits fifth ahead of Mohamed Salah, who is in the mix for a top-three finish too despite a quiet campaign by his standards.
There is currently a four-way tie for seventh place after Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Premier League top scorers 2023-24
Position
Player
Team
Goals
Assists
1
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
25
5
=2
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
20
9
=2
Alexander Isak
Newcastle
20
1
4
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
19
12
5
Dominic Solanke
Bournemouth
18
3
6
Mohamed Salah
17
9
=7
Heung-min Son
Tottenham
16
9
=7
16
6
=7
Manchester City
16
7
=7
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
16
9
