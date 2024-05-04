Advertisement

Premier League top scorers 2023-24: Four-goal hero Erling Haaland leads Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer

Erling Haaland has taken a huge step towards the 2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot.

The Manchester City striker’s first-half hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, with a fourth scored after the break, pushed him well clear of Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak, despite the Swede’s goal for Newcastle at Burnley.

Isak levelled up in second place with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer before Haaland took centre stage with a pair of penalties and a header to aid City’s title bid.

Ollie Watkins is in contention for a place on the Golden Boot podium with 19 goals for Aston Villa, five fewer than Haaland.

Dominic Solanke has enjoyed a superb campaign and sits fifth ahead of Mohamed Salah, who is in the mix for a top-three finish too despite a quiet campaign by his standards.

There is currently a four-way tie for seventh place after Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Premier League top scorers 2023-24

Position

Player

Team

Goals

Assists

1

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

25

5

=2

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

20

9

=2

Alexander Isak

Newcastle

20

1

4

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

19

12

5

Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

18

3

6

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

17

9

=7

Heung-min Son

Tottenham

16

9

=7

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham

16

6

=7

Phil Foden

Manchester City

16

7

=7

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

16

9

