Premier League top scorers 2023-24: Four-goal hero Erling Haaland leads Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer

Erling Haaland has taken a huge step towards the 2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot.

The Manchester City striker’s first-half hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, with a fourth scored after the break, pushed him well clear of Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak, despite the Swede’s goal for Newcastle at Burnley.

Isak levelled up in second place with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer before Haaland took centre stage with a pair of penalties and a header to aid City’s title bid.

Ollie Watkins is in contention for a place on the Golden Boot podium with 19 goals for Aston Villa, five fewer than Haaland.

Dominic Solanke has enjoyed a superb campaign and sits fifth ahead of Mohamed Salah, who is in the mix for a top-three finish too despite a quiet campaign by his standards.

There is currently a four-way tie for seventh place after Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Premier League top scorers 2023-24

Position Player Team Goals Assists 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 25 5 =2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 20 9 =2 Alexander Isak Newcastle 20 1 4 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 19 12 5 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 18 3 6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 17 9 =7 Heung-min Son Tottenham 16 9 =7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 16 6 =7 Phil Foden Manchester City 16 7 =7 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 16 9

