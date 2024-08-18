Premier League Team of the Week – Saka, Kovacic, Mitoma

The Premier League made its anticipated return with the opening fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign this weekend.

Once again this season we will delve through all action and compile our Premier League Team of the Week from the fixtures’ finest performances.

Premier League Team of the Week – Saka, Kovacic, Mitoma

A wonderful save to preserve Arsenal’s one-nil lead at the Emirates. Wrong-footed, Raya’s reaction stop to keep out Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header was magnificent. Excellent on the ball in a flawless afternoon for the Spaniard.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

In a contrasting Liverpool performance either side of half-time, Alexander-Arnold was central as the Reds took control against Ipswich after the break.

The right-back orchestrated several attacks and should have claimed an assist with a wonderful delivery that Diogo Jota headed wide. He was instrumental in the opener, however, with a perfect pass freeing Mohamed Salah in the build-up to Jota’s goal. Liverpool need to get that contract sorted – and quickly.

Sublime team move 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mAtlwpU2Ce — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 17, 2024

Centre-back: Ezri Konsa – Aston Villa

Faultless from the Aston Villa centre-back pairing at West Ham, Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres both won 100% of their defensive duels. Back in his preferred central role, Konsa confidently evaded the West Ham press and made a brilliant block to deny Tomas Soucek a certain goal in stoppage time. Back from Euro 2024 with a spring in his step. Next stop – the Champions League.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Positioned perfectly time and time again to end Chelsea attacks, Ruben Dias returned to the Manchester City side with the bit between his teeth. The Portugal international marshalled magnificently, completed 97.2% of his passes, won 100% of his duels (3/3), and deserved a clean sheet.

Left-back: Jack Hinshelwood – Brighton

So versatile, so dependable, the teenager has become a Swiss Army Knife of a footballer for Brighton. Hinshelwood started at left-back against Everton and performed like a natural. Kept the lively Jack Harrison under wraps.

Midfield: Amadou Onana – Aston Villa

Needed just four minutes to make his mark in an Aston Villa shirt with a powerful header to open the scoring at West Ham. The Belgium international used the ball well (96.8% pass completion) and added real presence – something Villa lacked last season – to the engine room. He won three tackles and 7/9 ground duels in a domineering display.

Amadou Onana = Certified baller 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Z7TyQUdVEc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 17, 2024

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic – Manchester City

The pressure was on Mateo Kovacic at Chelsea with the Rodri narrative unmissable in the background.

Kovacic stood up in the absence of his midfield partner and performed excellently in the shadows, until surging forward to score late on and snatch some spotlight. Against his former club – and a midfield trio signed for £273m to replace him – the Croatian gave them the runaround.

Mateo Kovacic dribbled directly past Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez to score his goal vs. Chelsea. Chelsea sold Kovacic to Man City for £25 million last summer and bought Fernandez and Caicedo for a combined £221 million last year. pic.twitter.com/UIvpeDvVto — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 18, 2024

Midfield: Joelinton – Newcastle

An all-encompassing midfield presence as Newcastle withstood a Southampton siege to open the campaign with three points.

Fabian Schar’s needless first-half red card left Newcastle up against it but Joelinton’s performance helped drag Eddie Howe’s side over the line. He made clearances inside his own box (6) and charged forward at the opposite end, scoring the only goal of the game with a well-taken finish. After an injury-hit 2023/24, Newcastle will be delighted to have the big Brazilian back to his box-to-box best.

Right-wing: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Mikel Arteta had said his side looked sharp in pre-season and none more so than Bukayo Saka on the opening weekend. The winger was a livewire against Wolves who could not deal with him, as Saka punished the visitors for affording him too much space. A perfect delivery was headed home by Kai Havertz for the opening goal at the Emirates before Saka struck the second with a finish that flashed past Jose Sa.

A 59th goal in Arsenal colours for our Bukayo❤️ pic.twitter.com/SGy5EAy6JW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 18, 2024

Left-wing: Karou Mitoma – Brighton

Brighton made a dream start under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler after thrashing Everton at Goodison Park. The German’s game plan focused on Brighton’s adventurous widemen and Karou Mitoma looks likely to enjoy himself under the new regime. The Japan international tucked in the first goal from Yankuba Minteh’s cross and tormented Everton all afternoon. The pace and purpose of Brighton’s breaks killed their hosts.

Forward: Danny Welbeck – Brighton

It looked like time might be up for Danny Welbeck last season as the forward reached the end of his contract at Brighton. With Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro full of promise, was there a need to keep the 33-year-old around? Welbeck has answered that question emphatically.

Start as we mean to go on! Up the Seagulls 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/TFdt3rEBBi — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) August 17, 2024

The veteran rolled back the years on the opening weekend, scoring one, creating another, and displaying the work-rate of a player 10 years his junior. Welbeck produced some elegant first touches and linked well with Brighton’s pacey frontline. After scoring for the 15th consecutive top-flight campaign, he’s proven his extension was worthwhile.

Read – Premier League records that could be broken in 2024/25

See more – Tweets of the Week: The Premier League is BACK, Ed Sheeran and Juan Leg

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok