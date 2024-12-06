Premier League Team of the Week – De Bruyne, Isak, Rogers

Our Premier League Team of the Week from the midweek action, as Leicester and Everton secured big wins, the leaders were held in a thriller, and Arsenal beat old rivals.

Goalkeeper: Mads Hermansen – Leicester City

Jarrod Bowen will not want to face Mads Hermansen again in a hurry. The Danish shot-stopped denied the West Ham captain three times in the first half alone to enhance his growing reputation, as Leicester secured victory in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game. Leicester’s best player so far this season, there are fears at the King Power Stadium that the Foxes won’t be able to hold onto the 24-year-old for long.

Right-back: Ashley Young – Everton

Has had his critics but this was a superb showing from the veteran against Wolves. Fired home a fantastic free-kick to become Everton’s oldest-ever goalscorer at 39 years and 149 days and the fourth-oldest in Premier League history. Defensively, he made six clearances and won seven tackles, to help Everton to a clean sheet and big three points. His longevity means Young could face his son in opposition when the Toffees take on Peterborough in the FA Cup next month.

Centre-back: William Saliba – Arsenal

An utterly dominant display from Saliba who snuffed out the threat of a Manchester United side that has been in goalscoring form of late. The Frenchman operates in cruise control and that was the case again in midweek, to help Arsenal to an important three points at the Emirates. He sealed the deal with the second goal as the set-piece specialists delivered again.

Centre-back: Dean Huijsen – Bournemouth

An excellent performance from the 19-year-old who underlined his potential against Spurs. The centre-back scored the game’s decisive goal to become Bournemouth’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer, made 10 clearances and won 100% of his defensive duels (5/5). The future’s bright.

Left-back: Lucas Digne – Aston Villa

Has quietly been one of Aston Villa’s most consistent performers this season. An outlet all evening against Brentford, he was unfortunate not to grab an assist with several dangerous deliveries into the box. He carved out four chances and was rarely troubled defensively as Villa dominated the game.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

He’s back. A goal and assist on his return to the Manchester City side and a presence that lifted a side short on confidence. De Bruyne was the architect of City’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as the champions snapped their winless streak. Rodri’s absence has been well-documented but how they’ve missed De Bruyne.

Midfield: Alex Iwobi – Fulham

Alex Iwobi is having some season at Fulham and helped the Cottagers climb to sixth with an impressive win over Brighton. The Nigeria midfielder was everywhere at Craven Cottage, popping up in all areas of the pitch to stamp his mark on the game. He scored twice, capitalising on an error from Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring before a sharp shift and shot to seal the win. He’s up to eight goals and assists already for the campaign, one more than he managed in 34 appearances last season.

Midfield: Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa

Back to his best as Aston Villa returned to winning ways against Brentford. Rogers’ goal was a peach as the midfielder curled an unstoppable effort into the far corner, lifting the confidence of those inside Villa Park. He was a threat all evening with his powerful driving runs and it was his cross that found a path to Matty Cash to steer in the third goal of the 3-1 win.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has the Liverpool board backed into a corner regarding contract talks. Should FSG not hand him what he wants, there might just be riots outside of Anfield.

After limited involvement in the first half against Newcastle, Salah underlined his status as arguably world football’s best player right now. He set up a goal for Curtis Jones, netted twice himself, and crashed another effort off the crossbar. He now has 13 goals – the most in the Premier League – and eight assists in just 14 appearances. That’s a goal involvement every 58.5 minutes.

Left-wing: Bilal El Khannouss – Leicester City

It’s time that Bilal El Khannouss got a regular run in the Leicester side. The 20-year-old has been eased in since his summer arrival but starred as the Ruud van Nistelrooy tenure started with a win. He threaded in Jamie Vardy for the opening goal and scored the second with a well-taken finish. His eye for a pass makes Leicester dangerous on the break, including a sweeping no-look pass to release Kasey McAteer. A player of real potential.

Forward: Alexander Isak – Newcastle

An injury doubt heading into the clash, you wouldn’t have thought it here. Isak was exceptional in the first half as Newcastle took the game to league leaders Liverpool. The Swede slammed Newcastle ahead at St James’ Park with an outstanding finish, before turning provider to tee up Anthony Gordon after the break. Instrumental in one of the games of the season so far, as the points were shared in a six-goal thriller.

