Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Manchester City have gone top of the Premier League table before Sunday’s massive fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Erling Haaland’s 14th goal of the season already was enough for Pep Guardiola’s defending champions to see off stubborn strugglers Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, piling pressure on their title rivals before a huge showdown in north London 24 hours later.

Another busy week of Premier League action was kicked off by Nottingham Forest beating Leicester on Friday night to continue their impressive start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Bryan Mbeumo struck a last-gasp winner for Brentford in a seven-goal thriller against 10-man Ipswich, whose wait for a first win since their top-flight return goes on.

Wolves scored twice in the dying minutes to earn a 2-2 draw at Brighton, while Bournemouth claimed an impressive late point at Aston Villa and Everton earned a share of the spoils at home to Fulham on a day of high drama.

Sunday offers an even busier slate of action. Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham in a London derby in pursuit of their first league victory this term, while Chelsea host Newcastle and Manchester United travel to West Ham.

The headline fixture of the weekend, however, comes in Sunday’s late kick-off when Liverpool travel down to Arsenal. Here is the Premier League table as it stands:

Premier League table 2024-25

Live fixtures, scores and results

Follow the Premier League LIVE with Standard Sport!