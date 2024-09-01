Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Manchester City again sit atop the Premier League table after another Erling Haaland hat-trick.

Having knocked three past Ipswich last week, Haaland hit a treble against West Ham for his eighth hat-trick in 69 Premier League games.

Earlier in the day, City saw title rivals Arsenal drop two points at home to Brighton. Kai Havertz had put the Gunners ahead but a controversial, yet correct, Declan Rice red card allowed the Seagulls back into the game and Joao Pedro soon equalised.

A busy 3pm schedule saw Brentford make easy work of winless Southampton and Fulham held to a draw by Ipswich. Everton looked to be heading for their first win of the season when taking a two-goal lead against Bournemouth, but conceded three goals in the final minutes - including two in injury time - saw an unthinkable turnaround.

Chelsea got a busy Sunday of action underway when they drew with London rivals Crystal Palace. Tottenham then made the long journey to Newcastle, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Arne Slot gets his first taste of the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry when his unbeaten Reds side head to Old Trafford in the final game before the break.

