Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table after four rounds of fixtures.

Erling Haaland bagged a brace as the champions beat Brentford 2-1, having fallen behind to an early Yoane Wissa goal. Arsenal, however, are closing the gap in the Premier League title race after they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the north London derby.

The biggest shock in the Premier League, however, came when Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Liverpool’s in Arne Slot’s first defeat in charge of the Reds.

West Ham pegged Fulham back to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage thanks to a late Danny Ings goal, while Crystal Palace scored a late penalty to draw 2-2 with Leicester.

Manchester United got the Premier League weekend underway with a 3-0 victory at Southampton, albeit they were second best for much of the first-half on the south coast.

Chelsea then earned a welcome 1-0 away win at Bournemouth in the first Saturday night fixture of the 2024/25 campaign.

Premier League table 2024/25

