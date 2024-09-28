Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table after a hugely eventful day of action.

Arne Slot’s side earned a narrow win on Saturday evening to continue their strong start of the campaign, and take advantage of Manchester City’s dropped points earlier in the day.

The Premier League champions got all the action underway this weekend as they were held with Newcastle, making it back-to-back draws having fought back late to take a point off Arsenal last time out.

The title-chasing Gunners dramatically replied, scoring twice in stoppage-time to beat Leicester 4-2.

Chelsea beat Brighton as Cole Palmer scored four goals, Brentford drew with West Ham in another London derby and Crystal Palace were beaten despite taking the lead against Everton. The impressive Fulham moved up to sixth after a hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham’s trip to Manchester United headlines the bill on Sunday, before Bournemouth’s meeting at home with south coast rivals Southampton finishes up the action on Monday.

Premier League table 2024-25

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow the Premier League LIVE with Standard Sport!