Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Liverpool will remain top of the Premier League table after Boxing Day.

Crisis club Manchester City kicked off the action by drawing 1-1 with Everton to continue their nightmare run of results.

The action then continues with a busy 3pm GMT schedule. Title-chasing Chelsea fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham while Tottenham lost 1-0 at high-flying Nottingham Forest. Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Bournemouth while West Ham beat Southampton 1-0.

Later in the day, Manchester United travel to Wolves in dire need of a victory following last weekend’s loss to Bournemouth before the table-topping Reds host Leicester in the final game of the day.

Two games come after Boxing Day as Brentford travel down to Brighton before Arsenal entertain Ipswich to wrap up all the action for a few days.

Premier League table 2024-25

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow the Premier League LIVE with Standard Sport!