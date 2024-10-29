Premier League table 2024-25: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Manchester City sit top of the Premier League table heading into the tenth round of fixtures.

It is Arsenal, however, who get the latest Premier League weekend underway when Mikel Arteta’s side look to follow up their 2-2 draw with Liverpool with three points at Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off.

City then have the chance to respond when they travel down to Bournemouth that same afternoon, while Arne Slot’s Reds side host Brighton.

Wolves entertain Crystal Palace in a huge game towards the bottom of the table on Saturday evening before more action on Sunday.

Tottenham welcome high-flying Aston Villa in Sunday’s first game before Manchester United host Chelsea in a heavyweight fixture, the first League game since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Fulham’s clash with Brentford in the first west London derby of the season rounds off the action.

