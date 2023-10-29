Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, results and fixtures on matchday 10

Arsenal have closed the gap on Tottenham in the early runnings of the Premier League title race.

Sunday's derby between Manchester United and Manchester City could see Pep Guardiola's team join them in the top three of the Premier League table.

Earlier in the day, West Ham lost 1-0 to Everton and Fulham will want to get back to winning ways at Brighton. Aston Villa will be hoping to fill their boots at home to Luton and Liverpool look to do the same when they face Nottingham Forest.

A 2-0 win for Tottenham over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday night kicked off the weekend in the best possible fashion for Spurs fans, who next see their team in action against Chelsea 10 days later.

The Blues were next in action on Saturday lunchtime, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games. However, Brentford had other ideas and ran out winners at Stamford Bridge for the third season in a row.

Arsenal kept pace with Spurs with a 5-0 romp past Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in just one of two 3pm games. Bournemouth came from behind to beat Burnley in a clash between two teams in desperate need of moving away from the relegation zone. The Saturday schedule concluded at Molineux where Wolves wrestled Newcastle to a 2-2 draw.

