Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Arsenal will finish the weekend atop the Premier League table after beating Tottenham in the north London derby.

It is now up to Manchester City to respond away to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will know their title hopes are now over after drawing 2-2 with West Ham to kick off the weekend.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Manchester United’s pursuit of Europa League qualification took another blow after being held to a 1-1 home draw with relegation-threatened Burnley.

In-form Crystal Palace earned a draw at Fulham before Chelsea fought back to draw 2-2 at Aston Villa and still had time to be denied an injury-time winner by VAR. Newcastle came from behind to beat, and relegate, Sheffield United.

Chelsea and Spurs play their rearranged game on Thursday, May 2.

