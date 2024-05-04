Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Arsenal have built a four-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table - albeit perhaps temporarily.

The Gunners lead the Premier League after Saturday’s win over Bournemouth. But, having played two more games now, they must hope for a favour when Man City host Wolves later today.

There is plenty more going on around the league than just the title battle and Friday saw Luton stay in the relegation zone when they were held to a draw at home by Everton.

Burnley suffered a huge blow to their chances of a great escape by losing 4-1 at home to Newcastle in one of three 3pm kick-offs on Saturday, which also saw Nottingham Forest come from behind to secure a huge win against already-relegated Sheffield United.

Liverpool host Tottenham in the best of the action on Sunday, after fourth-placed Aston Villa head to Brighton. There is also a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham.

One match on Monday rounds off matchday 36 as Manchester United take on Crystal Palace.

