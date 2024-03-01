Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 27

Full focus returns to the Premier League table this weekend.

All 20 Premier League teams are in action over the coming days following the first domestic final of the season.

Leaders Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday and look to continue their title challenge in their trip to Nottingham Forest in a busy Saturday 3pm schedule. Tottenham are also in action after their two-week break, hosting Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace in a London derby.

Beaten Carabao Cup finalists Chelsea travel to Brentford in a west London derby at the same time, while David Moyes takes his West Ham side up to former club Everton.

On Sunday, the headline fixture has to be the Manchester derby. Man City will know where Liverpool stand by the time that kicks off as Manchester United head to the Etihad Stadium.

Title-chasing Arsenal round off the weekend by travelling up to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Monday night.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live fixtures, scores and results

Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport!