Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results
Arsenal and Liverpool both fluffed their lines in the race to top the Premier League table on Sunday.
Manchester City went first this weekend and thrashed Luton 5-1 to reclaim top spot on Saturday.
Liverpool then lost ground by falling to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace before Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa.
Tottenham began the weekend of action by losing ground to Villa in the race for the top four by losing 4-0 at Newcastle, who now have fresh eyes on finishing in the top six. Rivals West Ham lost to Fulham.
Brentford, meanwhile, recorded a crucial win 2-0 over Sheffield United to ease any lingering relegation fears.
Manchester United’s inconsistency continued on Saturday evening when they were held to a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
Chelsea round off the weekend action by playing Everton on Monday.
