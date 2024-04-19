Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

All eyes are on the Premier League table for the closing stages of the season.

It is a relatively understated weekend of Premier League action, with champions Manchester City not playing while they contest an FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea.

There are, however, big games to watch out for.

Brentford, who boosted their hopes of survival last week by beating Sheffield United, travel to Luton in another huge meeting at the bottom of the table. The Blades host Burnley.

Arsenal are then offered the chance to move back to the top of the table if they can overcome Wolves away.

Sunday sees Everton entertain Nottingham Forest in another six-pointer while Crystal Palace meet West Ham in another London derby at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool travel to Fulham to round off the action on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp looks to get their title challenge back on track following defeat to Palace last time out.

Premier League table 2023-24

Live scores, fixtures and results

Follow all the Premier League action with Standard Sport!