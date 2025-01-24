Premier League rivals launch opening bid for unsettled £60m Man Utd star

Chelsea have reportedly launched their onslaught for Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, beginning with an opening bid.

The Argentina international established himself as one of the most exciting young players on the globe over the past couple of seasons. He became a regular starter during Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford, seamlessly fitting in the Dutchman’s 4-2-3-1 system.

However, the situation drastically changed for the 20-year-old with Ruben Amorim at the helm. The new Man Utd boss immediately implemented a 3-4-2-1 formation, and has been favouring Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes in the two slots behind the lone striker, even though Garnacho is still making occasional starting appearances as was the case on Thursday night against Rangers.

But despite showing signs of improvement in his tweaked role and earning the manager’s praise, Amorim still didn’t rule out a potential January exit.

Chelsea launch onslaught for Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho faces an uncertain future with Manchester United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Garnacho has been heavily linked with a transfer to Napoli who are searching the market for a new winger. The two clubs held talks in recent days, but couldn’t find an agreement over the figures, so the negotiations have stalled for now.

In the meantime, Chelsea are slowly but surely emerging as a serious contender in the race for the young winger’s signature. The player’s agent even fueled speculations of a potential transfer to West London by making an appearance at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea’s onslaught has now begun, with the club submitting an opening bid. While the discussions are still in the early stages, the source claims the Blues are optimistic about finding a deal in time, even though Man Utd’s asking price of £60 million could complicate matters.

On the other hand, Sky Sports believes Chelsea have yet to present an offer, but does confirm the West Londoners’ great interest in the Argentine.