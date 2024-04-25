Premier League news LIVE: Van Dijk questions Liverpool team-mates’ desire after blowing title challenge

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League this season took a big blow on Wednesday night as Everton defeated them 2-0 at Goodison Park.

In what was Jurgen Klopp’s final Merseyside derby before he leaves the club at the end of the season, Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both found the back of the net to secure a vital three points for the Toffees and effectively end Liverpool’s hopes of clinching the title.

Earlier in the week, Arsenal demolished Chelsea 5-0 to further their own title credentials and now sit top of the league with a three point cushion over the Reds. This evening Manchester City, who have two games in hand on the Gunners, will look to close the gap as they travel to the south coast to face Brighton.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s win over Newcastle halted the Magpies attempt to reach the European spots especially as Manchester United secured a 4-2 comeback win over Sheffield United.

We’ll have the latest reaction to the recent Premier League results plus the latest build-up ahead of tonight’s match:

Premier League news LIVE

Reaction as Liverpool lose to Everton and hurt their chances of winning the title

Manchester United come from behind to defeat Sheffield United

Crystal Palace defeat Newcastle leaving European places up for grabs

Brighton take on Manchester City this evening with kick off at 8pm

Virgil van Dijk questions Liverpool’s hunger after Everton defeat: ‘We have to look in the mirror’

12:12 , Mike Jones

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk questioned his side’s hunger to win the Premier League and said “everyone has to look in the mirror” a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park all but ended their title hopes under Jurgen Klopp.

Everton’s physical approach overwhelmed Liverpool as goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned the hosts a famous win in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool are just three points behind leaders Arsenal with four games to go, but Manchester City have two games in hand on Klopp’s side and would go five points above them if they win both.

Story continues

Virgil van Dijk questions Liverpool’s hunger after Everton defeat

Consequences of Liverpool’s defeat to Everton

12:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool missed out on a chance to go level on points with league leaders Arsenal, but instead will go into the final four matches of the season three points behind, and with Manchester City having a game in hand.

The result gave Everton’s chances of staying in the top flight a massive boost, although without the eight-point deduction they would have already been assured of safety.

It was only Everton’s second Merseyside derby victory in the Premier League since 2011, and it was one that will mean a lot to the club as the players and fans celebrated following the final whistle.

Reaction from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

11:58 , Mike Jones

While Liverpool still have a small chance at the title, captain Virgil van Dijk said the Reds have “no chance” of winning the Premier League if they play like they did at Goodison.

“Very disappointed in so many ways,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports after the defeat. “I think everyone has to look in the mirror, look at their own performance and if they really gave everything. Do they really want to win the league?

“We are fighting, there are games after tonight, but play like we did overall in the game like today... not winning challenges and giving the ref an opportunity to give a free-kick like he did many times, then you have no chance to win a title.

“It’s a tough one and we need to do much better against a side that’s [fighting] relegation. We had clear-cut chances in the first half that we should have scored but we weren’t good enough and it starts with the fight. We can’t let the season go out like this.”

‘This is the end’: Jamie Carragher declares Liverpool’s title challenge over after Everton defeat

11:52 , Mike Jones

Jamie Carragher believes defeat to Everton “is the end” of Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club.

Liverpool are three points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race, while Manchester City can go five points clear if they win their two games in hand.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher said to Sky Sports after the match: “This is the end of the title run for Liverpool. It almost feels like the end. They just have to make sure they finish the season strongly. They are not clinical enough in both boxes.”

He added: “Tonight is Everton’s night, you have to take it on the chin.”

What happened on Wednesday night?

11:45 , Mike Jones

Wednesday’s evening games provided of talking points in the Premier League.

Everton’s stunning victory over title-chasing Liverpool simultaneously helped them move further away from the relegation zone and delat a blow to the Reds chances of winning the Premier League.

Manchester United needed to comeback from behind against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Old Trafford, with captain Bruno Fernandes netting twice in a 4-2 win.

Bournemouth are up to 10th place after a 1-0 victory against Wolves at Molineux and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s came to party at Selhurst Park as the Frenchman scored twice in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

The moment Liverpool surrendered their Premier League title challenge

11:40 , Mike Jones

So now Jurgen Klopp has another reason why he will not to miss the Merseyside derby. His last trip to Goodison Park was his worst.

On a night when Everton had multiple reasons to celebrate, they saw off Klopp with the result that all but secures them a 71st consecutive season of top-flight football and may in effect finish off Liverpool’s title challenge.

“You lost the league at Goodison Park,” chorused the Evertonians. Klopp has caused them untold pain over the last eight years. Finally, he was given a taste of how painful Merseyside derbies can be for the losers.

The moment Liverpool surrendered their Premier League title challenge

Good morning!

11:31 , Mike Jones

What a shock!

Liverpool’s loss to Everton effectively ends their chances of winning the Premier League and they are now reliant on the results of Arsenal and Manchester City to get themselves back in contention.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured that the Toffees were triumphant in Jurgen Klopp’s last Merseyside derby and those three points give Sean Dyche’s men a huge boost to move them clear of the relegation zone.

We’ll have all the latest reaction from that result plus others around the Premier League throughout the day plus build-up for tonight’s clash between Brighton and Manchester City.

Stick around...