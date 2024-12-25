Premier League manager makes contact with €110 million-rated Real Madrid star about summer move

In a surprising development, it has emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to the Premier League in the summer of 2025.

According to Real Madrid Confidencial, Arteta has made contact with the Brazilian star, hoping to secure his services for the future.

Rodrygo was one of the players most frequently linked with a potential departure from Real Madrid last summer. The arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the club seemed to create doubts over the Brazilian’s place in the starting lineup.

Although he scored in his La Liga debut for the season, recurring injuries only intensified speculation about his future at the club.

Amidst these challenges, Arsenal have emerged as a strong contender, with Arteta seeing the winger as a perfect fit for his team.

Rodrygo is committed to Real Madrid

Rodrygo, however, remains an important player for Real Madrid. Throughout his time at the club, he has consistently stepped up when needed most.

Rodrygo is wanted by Arsenal. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

His loyalty to the team is unquestionable, as seen when he turned down a very attractive offer from Manchester City last season.

Yet, this season, Rodrygo has managed just 1,289 minutes on the pitch. The frequent injuries have hindered his ability to feature regularly, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

While Arsenal is eager to lure him away, Rodrygo’s current contract with Real Madrid, which runs until 2028, and his commitment to the club make any potential move difficult.

Despite his limited minutes this season, the forward’s quality is well-recognized, and Real Madrid continues to value him highly.

In response to Arsenal’s interest, Real Madrid’s management remains determined to keep their players content and loyal.

The club is focused on ensuring that every player, even those struggling for game time, feels valued and has a chance to prove themselves.

Real Madrid’s careful management of their squad shows their commitment to keeping their best talents, and Rodrygo’s future may ultimately depend on his ongoing dedication to the club, despite the tempting offers from elsewhere.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on the date of publication.