Premier League legend shares which Chelsea star shocked him last season

Premier League legend Sergio Aguero admitted it was “quite shocking” to see how quickly Cole Palmer adapted to Chelsea.

Palmer left his boyhood club Manchester City on deadline day last summer to join the Blues in a deal worth up to £42.5m and hasn’t looked back.

The 22-year-old took the Premier League by storm scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists, which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

Aguero shocked by Palmer’s form

Palmer’s form saw him make his England debut last November and he is currently in Germany with the Three Lions as they prepare for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Many have been surprised at just how much of an impact Palmer had on Chelsea and the Premier League given last season was his first playing regular football.

However former City star Aguero, who was aware of Palmer’s talent from their time at the Etihad admitted he wasn’t surprised, but was shocked at how he adapted so quickly.

Aguero was shocked by how quickly Palmer adapted to Chelsea.

“I saw his talent first hand so I’m not surprised,” Aguero told Stake.com.

“It was quite shocking to see how fast he adapted to a new team, it’d be really tough for others to do so as much.

“You can tell that this process went exceptionally well by the amount of goals and assists Cole had during his first season.”

Having flourished under the now departed Mauricio Pochettino Palmer will be playing under Enzo Maresca next season after the former Leicester boss was appointed on a five year contract earlier this month.

Aguero believes the Italian will be up to the task and he’s backed the 44-year-old to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

“Enzo Maresca had a very interesting career after leaving Man City,” Aguero added.

“I know this will be a well suited challenge for him.

“From our time at Manchester City, I know him to be well-prepared to lead Chelsea, the team has very high hopes.”

Maresca will get his first opportunity to assess his new players when they start returning early next month, before a crucial pre-season tour of America at the end of July.