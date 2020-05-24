Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 top scorers 2019-20

Bundesliga

27 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

22 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)



14 Jadon Sancho (Dortmund)





12 Robin Quaison (Mainz)



11 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

11 Rouwen Hennings (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

11 Florian Niederlechner (Augsburg)

11 Marco Reus (Dortmund)

11 Sebastian Andersson (Union Berlin)

11 Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)















Timo Werner is a transfer target for Liverpool after breaking the 20-goal barrier with RB Leipzig this season. Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP

Premier League

England’s top flight remains suspended with no fixed date set to resume

19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester)



17



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

16 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

16 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)



15 Danny Ings (Southampton)



14 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

14 Sadio Mané (Liverpool)







13 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

13 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

13 Raúl Jiménez (Wolves)







La Liga

Players in Spain are back in training with a planned 12 June restart

19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)



14



Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

11 Lucas Pérez (Alavés)

11 Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

11 Roger Martí (Levante)

11 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)



10 Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe)

10 Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)













Serie A

The Italian top flight is scheduled to resume on 13 June

27 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)



21



Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

17 Romelu Lukaku (Inter)

16 João Pedro (Cagliari)

15 Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)

13 Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo)

13 Luis Muriel (Atalanta)







Kylian Mbappé has won the Ligue 1 golden boot for the second season in a row, but wants to share the award with Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco. Photograph: Michel Euler/AP

Ligue 1

The French league season has been abandoned, with Kylian Mbappé awarded the Golden Boot. Mbappé and Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder both scored 18 goals, but the PSG forward scored more from open play. Mbappé has said the award should be shared.

18 Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

18 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)





16 Moussa Dembélé (Lyon)



13 Neymar (PSG)

13 Victor Osimhen (Lille)











12 Habib Diallo (Metz)

12 Mauro Icardi (PSG)



11 Darío Benedetto (Marseille)

11 Kasper Dolberg (Nice)

