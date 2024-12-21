Predicted Man United XI against Bournemouth: Amad Diallo looking to wreak havoc on right flank

Less than 72 hours removed from their seven-match thriller against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, Manchester United will be looking to bounce back with a home win at the expense of Bournemouth.

The Red Devils can certainly build on last weekend’s dramatic victory over their crosstown rivals Man City in the big Derby, so Ruben Amorim will have the opportunity to record two straight wins in the Premier League for the first time in his young Old Trafford career.

After resting some of his key players in midweek, the Portuguese tactician will certainly resort to his best available lineup on Sunday afternoon. However, this cannot include Mason Mount who picked up a new knock in the Derby, or his fellow injured Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.

Nevertheless, Amorim will surely rely on the in-form Amad Diallo who is gradually cementing himself as the club’s most explosive player in the attacking third. The young Ivorian was the ultimate hero in last weekend’s derby, and also made his impact felt against the Spurs by scoring a goal off the bench, albeit it proved insufficient.

Amad Diallo to lead the charge for Man United vs Bournemouth

Photo by TNT Sports

However, it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old will start in an advanced position, or as a right wingback, with Alejandro Garnacho coming in. While the Argentine’s return to the squad following last weekend’s omission is good news for United, Amorim would likely want to confirm Amad in the attacking trident alongside Bruno Fernandes, while Joshua Zirkzee could lead the line after his positive midweek cameo.

In this case, Noussair Mazraoui would step up to play on the right flank, with Diogo Dalot on the left, while Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are the main options in the double pivot.

Finally, Harry Maguire should marshall the backline alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez who should maintain his role in defence despite his shaky displays in the Carabao Cup.

Man United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes; Zirkzee.