Predators visit the Canucks to begin the NHL Playoffs

Nashville Predators (47-30-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Canucks -147, Predators +123; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Canucks host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Nashville Predators to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Canucks went 3-0 against the Predators during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 19, the Canucks won 5-2.

Vancouver has gone 27-9-5 at home and 50-23-9 overall. The Canucks have a 26-6-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Nashville is 47-30-5 overall and 24-14-3 on the road. The Predators have gone 21-9-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has scored 37 goals with 66 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O'Reilly has scored 26 goals with 43 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

