Predators play the Devils following Josi's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (7-11-3, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the New Jersey Devils after Roman Josi scored two goals in the Predators' 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

New Jersey has a 5-3-2 record in home games and a 14-7-2 record overall. The Devils have a 14-2-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Nashville is 7-11-3 overall and 2-5-3 on the road. The Predators are 7-2-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has eight goals and eight assists for the Predators. Adam Wilsby has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press