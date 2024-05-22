--Prairie Update

---

The trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki (skih-BITS'-kee) is set to resume June 3rd, after the Crown wrapped up its evidence today in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Defence lawyers say they'll be calling an expert to testify about Skibicki's state of mind at the time of the 2022 killings.

Skibicki's lawyers have said he killed four Indigenous women but argue he's not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the slayings of Rebecca Contois (kon'-TWAH), Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman. (The Canadian Press)

Calgary-based WestJet wants a full federal review of the way airports and aviation infrastructure in Canada are funded.

The airline's C-E-O has told a Calgary business audience that the "user pay" model for aviation infrastructure needs rethinking as customers express concern over air travel affordability.

Canada's major airports are all operated on federally owned lands by private, not-for-profit organizations, and they pay rent to Ottawa.

Airports make money by charging fees to airlines, to businesses like restaurants and to passengers through ticket surcharges. (The Canadian Press)

Imperial Oil has begun production at its new Grand Rapids oilsands project.

The project at the company's Cold Lake, Alberta operating site will use a mixture of steam and chemical solvents to recover the bitumen that's too deep underground to be extracted via mining.

The use of solvents reduces the amount of steam heat required to get the sticky, tar-like bitumen moving so that it can be extracted.

Imperial estimates the process will produce 40 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than the existing methods it uses at Cold Lake. (The Canadian Press)

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the city's eighth homicide of the year.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting last month found a wounded 25-year-old man.

Kade Lee was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the shooting was a homicide. (The Canadian Press)

Statistics Canada estimates Winnipeg's population grew to nearly 830-thousand-500 people last year.

That's compared to roughly 790-thousand people in 2022.

The study analyzed population estimates by economic region.

The data shows that the population has increased steadily since 2013. (CTV Winnipeg)

The federal and Saskatchewan governments have announced 255-thousand dollars in combined funding to support women entrepreneurs in the province.

The province will be investing 128-thousand dollars in the Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan.

The funding will go towards the service's newcomer training support program.

The program targets up to 25 eligible newcomer women with an existing business, or who are interested in entrepreneurship, to start and grow their businesses. (The Canadian Press)

