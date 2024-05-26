--Prairie Update

(Mba-Exams)

Manitoba's Grade 12 English Language Arts Standards Test that was scheduled to be written tomorrow has been postponed.

The province says it's due “to an issue regarding necessary permissions to use the materials within the tests.”

A rescheduled delivery date will be available early next week, but no other information was provided.

In March, the government reinstated Grade 10 and Grade 12 exams after the province announced they had planned to revise the provincial exam system.

(Global Winnipeg)

---

(NORTH-Barges-Cancelled)

Low water on the Mackenzie River has prompted the Northwest Territories government to cancel barge deliveries to Norman Wells and Tulita.

Tracy St. Denis, the assistant deputy minister with the Department of Infrastructure, says the department brought extra fuel to Tulita last winter to make sure the community would have enough if barges were cancelled.

St. Denis says there's enough to last until the winter road season arrives.

The department has also notified Imperial Oil of the cancellation, since Imperial Oil sells fuel in Norman Wells.

(CBC)

---

(Sask-Accident-Pictures)

A Saskatchewan fire chief says his Facebook post asking people to stop taking pictures of accidents has garnered much more attention than he'd expected, and that the majority of it has been positive.

Yorkton’s Fire Chief Trevor Morrissey says in his post that it's "disheartening" for first responders when people take photos of others "at their most vulnerable."

Morrissey says while responding to a major incident, a man walked through the barricades to get a video of the accident.

He says he understands that it’s human nature to be curious, but urges the public to stay away from active emergency scenes for the safety of themselves and crews on the ground.

(CJME)

---

(University-Oil-And-Gas)

The University of Calgary plans to restart its oil and gas engineering program in the fall of 2025.

The university stopped admitting students to its petroleum engineering bachelor's degree program in 2021 after a multi-year period of low oil prices, corporate consolidation and widespread energy sector layoffs.

Since then, however, oil prices have rebounded, and Canadian oil companies have been generating strong profits over the past two years.

University of Calgary spokesman Joe McFarland says the university is once again seeing demand from young people interested in pursuing careers in the oil and gas sector.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Mba-Water-Rescue)

R-C-M-P in Manitoba say a pair of officers acted quickly to rescue the driver of a vehicle who lost control and came to rest upside-down in a water-filled ditch last week.

Police say the officers were on patrol on Highway 18, approximately 10 kilometres north of Killarney on Wednesday morning when they witnessed the crash.

One officer called for an ambulance while the other ran to the ditch, jumped into the cold water and pulled the driver from the water-filled car.

The 20-year-old male driver from Killarney suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Alta-Banksy-Show)

Uncertainty is growing among customers who bought tickets for an upcoming show in Calgary featuring the works of renowned street artist Banksy.

The three-day exhibit is scheduled to open on June 7th -- after it was rescheduled from dates in April -- and the World of Banksy website says the “secret location” for the event is supposed to be revealed one to two weeks ahead of time.

According to Erik Wolf, who says he was laid off by Portland-based Lumio Studio which is producing the event, there was never a venue booked for Calgary.

He says he was not paid for several weeks before he was let go.

Lumio Studio has not responded to requests for comment and upcoming shows are no longer listed on the website.

(CTV Calgary)

---

(Prairie Update by The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press