Power struggle looms at Chelsea as co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital battle for full control

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali’s Clearlake Capital are both prepared to take full control of Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

A power struggle is looming at the top of Chelsea, as co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital weigh up options to buy one another out.

Boehly, the American billionaire who heads a consortium that owns 38.5 per cent of the club, is keen to complete a full takeover having lost faith in the working relationship with Clearlake, and believes he would be able to raise the required capital from investors.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake, however, is Chelsea’s majority shareholder and has no intention or desire to sell any of its 61.5 per cent stake.

It is understood that Clearlake, which is owned by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E Feliciano, would consider buying out Boehly’s shares were the 50-year-old to come to the table but is comfortable with its current position.

Chelsea insist it is business as usual at Stamford Bridge despite reports of a rift, but the situation adds to uncertainty around the club as new manager Enzo Maresca seeks to bring stability to the Blues’ on-field affairs.

Clearlake and Boehly’s consortium joined forces to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £2.5billion only two years ago.

Clearlake bought the majority share in the club, but Boehly emerged as the public face of the takeover, with his stake split equally with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US businessman Mark Walter, who along with Boehly is part-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team. Both parties view the club as a long-term project.