Potential UCL play-off opponents drawn

Winners of Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers as possible opponents

Ahead of the first leg of our UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tomorrow, our play-off path has been drawn. Should we beat FC Twente, we would face the winners of the qualifying clash between FC Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) and Rangers FC (SCO).

Play-off matches are to be contested on 20 - 21 and 27 - 28 August 2024 (at 21:00 CEST). The draw gave us the right to play the second leg at home, with the first meeting to be away in Glasgow (SCO) or Lublin (Poland), where Dynamo Kyiv currently plays its home European fixtures.

Should we get knocked out by FC Twente, we will still qualify for the UEFA Europa League's league stage. We have our sights on more though. Tickets are still available for our home match against FC Twente - act fast to buy your seat at our online Ticket Shop:

to the Ticket Shop

