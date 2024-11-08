Postecoglou targeting ‘sustained success’ over silverware at Spurs

Ange Postecoglou says he will not be happy unless he sets Tottenham up for “sustained success” by the time he leaves the club.

Spurs have not won silverware since 2008 when they lifted the League Cup under Juande Ramos but came close when they finished runners-up in the Premier League and the Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino.

But Postecoglou says his job is about more than just ending that long trophy drought.

“I’ve always said I don’t see just a trophy as the panacea for sustained success,” he explained.

“There’s plenty of evidence that is not the case. Not here, sport in general. Winning the league is a bit different but to sustain that is not easy. Sustained success is what I talk about a lot – it’s a lot deeper than just winning a trophy.

“When you’re at a club of this size that hasn’t won, people think that’s the missing piece. But what I’ve been trying to rail against since I’ve been here is that it’s not just the missing piece. It’s about more than that, it’s about a clear idea of what you’re going to build, how you’re going to build and staying true to that.

“I could be going, let’s just win a trophy this season and everything will be fine. But if we win a trophy, finish 10th and five games into next year I get sacked – not that it’s about me – but then the club has to change direction again. So have you really done anything? I don’t think so.”