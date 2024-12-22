Postecoglou on ‘difficult day’ after Tottenham battered by Liverpool

Ange Postecoglou says his side could not compete at the same level as Liverpool after his Tottenham side lost 6-3.

In what was an entertaining match for the neutral, Spurs found themselves 3-1 down at the break thanks to goals Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and Arne Slot’s side scored three further times in the second half to secure a statement victory.

The scoreline flattered the visitors, with Tottenham scoring three times and causing Liverpool plenty of issues, but defeat sees the Lilywhites languishing in 11th place heading into Christmas.

Postecoglou admitted Spurs were not on the level as their opponents, but was still proud of how his side competed throughout:

“Difficult day for us,” Postecoglou said. “Painful result. Credit to Liverpool, they are a very good side in a great moment. Very settled and great belief. It was a bridge too far for us. We were lacking a bit of energy and the ability to compete with them at the same level.

“Don’t know how far we are from Liverpool. We are still growing as a team. We are 18 months into growing as a team. We’ve had some challenges with the availability of players so it is hard to see where we are at.

“I’m really proud of the way the players played. The fans should feel the way they need to about what is happening. I thought they were good today on a difficult day. I hope they can see what we are trying to build here because it will be something the club and the fans want.

“I’m not happy with where we are. I think people are judging me, they’re not throwing platitudes at me. That’s fair enough. I can only navigate us through a difficult period and get to a position where hopefully we have a healthier squad and improve our position on the table.

“If you’re saying 10th is not a good position and I should maybe be uncomfortable, that is for others to judge.”