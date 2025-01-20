Is Postecoglou 'comfortable' with having no plan B?

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray says Tottenham being in 15th in the Premier League table "is just unacceptable" and Ange Postecoglou has to start adapting.

"I don't think Postecoglou has a plan B but I also think he is comfortable with that," said Murray on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast. "I understand that as a manager you don't want to change your style just to avoid being sacked because you still could anyway in the long-run.

"So it is about his philosophy and way, but you also have to be more adaptable in certain situations and amid this injury crisis it is that time.

"It is a results business and you have to be winning in the Premier League. Being 15th in the league is just unacceptable."

