Portugal XI vs Slovenia: Predicted lineup, confirmed Euro 2024 team news and injury latest

Roberto Martinez will return to his tried and tested line-up when Portugal face Slovenia in the last-16 at Euro 2024.

After making eight changes for the Group F finale against Georgia, in what was essentially a dead-rubber from their point of view, the Selecao are set to revert to their first-choice side following that shock 2-0 defeat.

Martinez will also change formation after a move to a three-man backline in that match, with a 4-2-3-1 system likely to be anchored by midfielders Joao Palhinha and Vitinha on Monday night.

However, given Portugal’s likelihood of enjoying long spells of possession in attack, there is the chance a more offensive-minded player such as Diogo Jota or Joao Felix gets the nod with Bruno Fernandes dropped to a deeper role.

Palhinha, goalkeeper Diogo Costa and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo were the only players not rested or suspended against Georgia and all three are expected to start again here.

Rafael Leao is back from suspension to take up his spot on the left flank ahead of Felix.

Joao Cancelo should be preferred to Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot with Bernardo Silva ahead of him on the right wing.

Pepe and Ruben Dias will re-form as Portugal’s defensive partnership after Antonio Silva’s error for Georgia’s opening goal.

Predicted Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; B. Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Time and date: 8pm BST, Monday July 1, 2024

Venue: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

TV channel: BBC One