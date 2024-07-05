Portugal XI vs France: Confirmed Euro 2024 team news today, predicted lineup and injuries for quarter-final

Portugal have a clean bill of health ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter-final with France later today.

Roberto Martinez’s men were taken all the way to penalties by a resilient Slovenia but ultimately emerged as the victors during a tense last-16 clash.

Despite his advancing years, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the line for the Selecao.

The 39-year-old missed a penalty in extra-time on Monday before scoring in the shootout and has now confirmed this will in fact be his last European Championship.

Ronaldo is set to start again in Hamburg as they meet Les Bleus for a place in the final four, with Martinez not having tinkered all too much.

Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao look like the first options in reserve Portugal in what is surely one of the most talent-filled squads the tournament has to offer.

Portugal predicted lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Injured: None

Doubts: None

Time and date: 8pm BST on Friday 5 July, 2024

Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Referee: Michael Oliver, Pol van Boekel (VAR)

TV channel and live stream: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website