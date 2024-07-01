Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE!

Selecao will know all the pressure is on their shoulders in tonight’s Euro 2024 last-16 tie, but both teams will know their quarter-final fate before kick-off in Frankfurt as the winner will face the victor between France and Belgium. For Slovakia, in their first ever tournament knockout-stage match, they are aiming to repeat their win over Portugal from March.

Portugal were cruising through their group until they barely laid a finger on Georgia in a 2-0 loss in their third game. Multiple changes were made but it raised questions over Roberto Martinez’s squad and their credentials as possible tournament winners, having arrived in Germany as fancied outsiders. Cristiano Ronaldo, yet to score, will be desperate to make his mark.

Slovenia, as ever, will be looking to the likes of Benjamin Sesko to make the most of what will likely be chances few and far between. Jan Oblak, their star goalkeeper, can expect to have another busy evening. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!

Portugal vs Slovenia latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm, Deutsche Bank Park

How to watch for free: BBC One and iPlayer

Portugal team news: Selecao at full strength

Slovenia team news: Sesko and Oblak to start

Score prediction: Portugal march on

How to watch Portugal vs Slovenia

17:33 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, Portugal vs Slovenia will be shown live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match is also available to watch live and for free online via the BBC iPlayer app and website.

Welcome

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 last-16 clash between Portugal and Slovenia.

All the pressure is on Portugal tonight as they look to establish themselves among the tournament favourites. Slovenia, meanwhile, face a first ever knockout stage game at a tournament. That means nothing to lose.

Kick-off in Frankfurt is at 8pm. Stick with us.