Portugal vs Scotland LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Portugal tonight Scotland in the Nations League in what is another huge test for Steve Clarke’s side. The Tartan Army began life after a hugely disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with an agonising defeat to Poland on Thursday, falling to a late defeat at Hampden Park despite having previously fought back from two goals down. It gets no easier for the Scots this evening, with Clarke under pressure to prove he can still motivate this group of players.

The hosts, meanwhile, recovered from their quarter-final defeat at the Euros by beating Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured so much criticism for failing to score in Germany earlier this summer, bagged the 900th goal of his remarkable career in that victory.

Ronaldo will no doubt fancy his chances in Lisbon tonight, too. Scotland have been a dreadful run since qualifying for the Euros and look hugely up against it. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 7.45pm BST; Estadio da Luz

TV channel and live stream: ITV

Portugal team news: Cristiano Ronaldo to start

Scotland team news: Che Adams out

Prediction: Portugal to win

17:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

A look inside tonight’s venue!

Portugal vs Scotland: Latest Nations League odds today

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Portugal to win: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Scotland to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Portugal vs Scotland: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scotland have not beaten Portugal since a thumping 4-1 win at Euro 1980, losing four of the last six meetings with two draws.

These sides have only met twice so far this century and since 1993, Portugal winning a friendly encounter 2-0 in rainy Braga back in 2002 thanks to a Pauleta brace before running out 3-1 victors at Hampden in October 2018.

Portugal wins: 8

Draws: 3

Scotland wins: 4

Portugal vs Scotland: Nations League prediction today

17:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to see how an out-of-form Scotland team on such a poor run and low on confidence stops this star-studded Portugal side away from home, particularly if Ronaldo is in full flow once again.

A comfortable victory for the hosts likely beckons in Lisbon then, leaving Clarke with much to ponder ahead of further games against Croatia and Portugal in October and after such a disappointing showing at Euro 2024.

Portugal to win, 2-0.

Scotland team news vs Portugal

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Torino striker Che Adams withdrew from the Scotland squad ahead of the game against Poland, along with Celtic duo James Forrest and Greg Taylor and Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

Dundee’s Jon McCracken was called up instead, with Rangers midfielder Connor Barron also added to the squad along with Sassuolo’s Josh Doig. Lyndon Dykes returned to the fold after injury along with Ryan Gauld and Ben Doak, who both made their senior international debuts off the bench at Hampden.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he suffered at the Euros, while Celtic captain Callum McGregor last month retired from international football. Free agents Stuart Armstrong, Liam Cooper and Ryan Jack were among the other omissions from Steve Clarke’s squad.

Portugal team news vs Scotland

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Captain Ronaldo is again expected to start for the hosts under Roberto Martinez, while Nelson Semedo and Joao Neves could both get the nod from the off after beginning the Croatia game on the bench.

Goncalo Ramos is among Portugal’s absentees due to injury, while veteran defender Pepe has now retired from football altogether aged 41.

Portugal vs Scotland: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV4. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch on a free live stream online via the ITVX website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

16:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Portugal’s Nations League clash with Scotland tonight.

Kick-off from the Estadio da Luz is at 7.45pm BST.