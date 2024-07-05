Portugal vs France LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Portugal vs France LIVE!

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals continue tonight with a huge meeting between the Selecao and Les Bleus in Hamburg. Many are pitching it as a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe but it is more than that, as two great footballing nations duel for the right to face Spain or Germany.

It is a repeat of the 2016 final which saw Portugal stun France in Paris and that remains the crowning achievement of the Iberian nation, now led by Roberto Martinez and boasting arguably the most talented starting line-up in the Euros. They have a clean bill of health for today’s game.

France have a decision to make with Adrien Rabiot suspended as Didier Deschamps looks to ignite a tame campaign for the pre-tournament favourites, who are yet to score a goal of their own from open play. Follow latest updates from Portugal vs France LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Portugal vs France updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

How to watch for free: BBC One

Portugal team news: Ronaldo could lead unchanged XI

France team news: Rabiot banned

Score prediction

Goal in Stuttgart...

18:20 , Marc Mayo

Spain have the lead early in the second half of the early quarter-final, courtesy of Dani Olmo!

Dani Olmo gives Spain the lead! 🇪🇸



Fans make their way to the stadium

18:13 , Marc Mayo

The atmosphere is building in Hamburg!

Match odds

18:06 , Marc Mayo

Portugal to qualify: 12/5

France to qualify: 7/5

Portugal vs France | Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

We have two hours to go until this Euro 2024 quarter-final gets underway!

Here was the scene a little earlier in Hamburg before the gates were opened.

Team news expected in about an hour...

Half-time in the other quarter-final

17:54 , Marc Mayo

All square in Stuttgart between Spain and Germany.

Tight, a bit tense but enthralling nonetheless.

Where to watch for free

17:45 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Portugal vs France | Score prediction

17:36 , Marc Mayo

Neither team have truly convinced at the tournament so far, so it really is all to play for on Friday night.

A France player is yet to score from open play after four games, relying on one penalty and two own goals thus far, and the Selecao defence, including Pepe, is proving a tough nut to crack.

Portugal will pose a bigger threat than any team France have faced so far and, unless Didier Deschamps can get Les Bleus firing, they face an early exit.

Both squads have talent in abundance, but only one have shown even flashes of brilliance.

Portugal to win, after extra time.

How we expect France to line up

17:26 , Marc Mayo

Predicted France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram

Early France team news

17:17 , Marc Mayo

France will not have Adrien Rabiot available for today’s Euro 2024 quarter-final after the midfielder was booked during their late win over Belgium in the last-16.

Eduardo Camavinga is an option, along with Youssouf Fofana or Warren Zaire-Emery.

Ousmane Dembele may get the nod, with Antoine Griezmann potentially dropping into a deeper position as a result.

Kingsley Coman earlier this week left the camp to attend the birth of his fourth child and it remains to be seen if he returns.

Kylian Mbappe will continue wearing the protective mask he has donned since breaking his nose in the first game against Austria.

Our prediction for the Portugal team

17:10 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Early Portugal team news

17:03 , Marc Mayo

Portugal have a clean bill of health.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start again tonight with Roberto Martinez having a settled line-up, particularly after his rotations in the group stage led to a defeat to Georgia.

Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao look like the first options in reserve Portugal in what is surely one of the most talent-filled squads the tournament has to offer.

Portugal vs France LIVE!

16:50 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Portugal vs France!

What a momentous occasion it is at Euro 2024 as the quarter-finals take place tonight and tomorrow.

Right here we’ll have all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction as Portugal and France do battle at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Kick-off comes at 8pm BST.

It is a repeat of the 2016 final which saw Les Bleus dramatically beaten on home soil by an extra-time strike from the Selecao.

What drama will unfold this evening? Stay tuned!