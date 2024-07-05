Portugal vs France: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Portugal and France meet in a huge Euro 2024 quarter-final later today.

The winner will meet either Spain or Germany in a heavyweight semi-final just days later.

Selecao were taken all the way to penalties by Slovenia, after Cristiano Ronaldo saw a spot-kick in extra time saved. Diogo Costa saved all three Slovenia penalties in a remarkable shootout display.

Les Bleus, hours earlier, also left it late but managed to overcome Belgium in normal time. It proved another slightly underwhelming performance from Les Bleus but Randal Kolo Muani’s strike deflected off Jan Vertonghen to break Belgian hearts.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Portugal vs France is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time later today on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The Volksparkstadion in Hamburg will host.

Diogo Costa saved three penalties in the shootout win over Slovenia (REUTERS)

Where to watch Portugal vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Portugal vs France team news

A bruising and exhausting 120-plus minutes will have taken their toll on Portugal, just four days before this huge quarter-final tie.

Selecao were unimpressive in attack and midfield, which may prompt head coach Roberto Martinez into some tinkering. In defence, can 41-year-old Pepe be ready for Kylian Mbappe after such short a break?

Didier Deschamps brought Antoine Griezmann back into the starting lineup against Belgium, so it seems likely he will continue.

Kylian Mbappe will carry on wearing his mask, though Adrien Rabiot is suspended after picking up another yellow card.

Adrien Rabiot is suspended for France (REUTERS)

Portugal vs France prediction

Neither team have truly convinced at the tournament so far, so it really is all to play for on Friday night.

A France player is yet to score from open play after four games, relying on one penalty and two own goals thus far, and the Selecao defence, including Pepe, is proving a tough nut to crack.

Portugal will pose a bigger threat than any team France have faced so far and, unless Didier Deschamps can get Les Bleus firing, they face an early exit.

Both squads have talent in abundance, but only one have shown even flashes of brilliance.

Portugal to win, after extra time.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Selecao lost all ten games to Les Bleus between 1978 and 2015 but the past four meetings are evenly split, including a 2-2 draw in the Euro 2020 group stage.

Portugal wins: 6

Draws: 3

France wins: 19

Portugal vs France latest odds

Portugal: 12/5

France: 7/5

(Odds via Betfair, subject to change.)