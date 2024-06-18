Portugal vs Czech Republic LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Portugal vs Czech Republic – LIVE!

Portugal begin their quest to win Euro 2024 against Czech Republic in Leipzig later today. It will be the sixth European Championship in which Cristiano Ronaldo appears and the veteran is looking to lead his side to yet more success, this time under the stewardship of Roberto Martinez.

Tipped as one of the favourites for the tournament in Germany, it will be fascinating to see how this hugely talented Portuguese side develop. Champions in 2016, they have struggled to replicate such success since. Still, there is little denying the serious amount of quality in their squad and they will be a match for any team hoping to win the ultimate prize in the continental game.

The Czechs, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of progressing through Group F but will know this is by far their hardest task. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Portugal vs Czech Republic latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Red Bull Arena

TV channel and live stream: BBC

Portugal team news: Cristiano Ronaldo set to start

Czech Republic team news: Michal Sadilek ruled out

Prediction: Portugal to win

Portugal fans outside the ground

17:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

The rain may be pouring in Leipzig but it’s doing little to dampen the mood of the supporters!

Cristiano Ronaldo has star-studded support cast to help him write perfect ending

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo insists Euro 2024 is "merely a chapter" in his glittering career. But, at 39, his story is undoubtedly coming to an end and he will be desperate to ensure it has a dream denouement.

While Ronaldo has not ruled out playing at the 2026 World Cup, when he will be 41, this could be his final major tournament, and bowing out like his long-term adversary Lionel Messi would be the perfect send-off

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Latest Euro 2024 odds today

17:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Portugal to win: 40/85

Draw: 7/2

Czech Republic to win: 6/1

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Portugal wins: 4

Draws: 0

Czech Republic wins: 1

Portugal vs Czech Republic: Euro 2024 Prediction today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Portugal would appear to have too much firepower for any of their opponents in Group F.

Portugal to win, 3-1.

Czech Republic team news vs Portugal

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek was forced to pull out of the squad after falling off his bike.

(AP)

Portugal team news vs Czech Republic

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Raphael Guerreiro misses the tournament for Portugal due to injury, while Renato Sanches has not been picked alongside Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes.

Veterans Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo are both set to start with Rafael Leao and Joao Felix competing to complete the attack.

(REUTERS)

Portugal vs Czech Republic: TV channel and live stream

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7.35pm.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will both offer a free live stream online.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Portugal’s Euro 2024 clash against the Czech Republic.

Kick-off from the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig is at 5pm BST.