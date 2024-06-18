Portugal vs Czechia LIVE: Euro 2024 team news and line-ups as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Selecao

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal against Czech Republic at Euro 2024 in the final game of the first round of group fixtures in Germany.

Roberto Martinez’s unexpected decision over Ronaldo has seen the Selecao bolster their credentials as one of the competition’s favourites. The Portuguese have one of the most talented squads at the tournament, with a balance of experience – brought by players such as Ronaldo, Pepe, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva – mixing with the exciting talent of youngsters including Goncalo Inacio, Rafael Leao and Joao Neves.

Though they won Euro 2016, the Selecao are looking to add to their disappointingly empty trophy cabinet, having notably lost on home soil to Greece in the final of 2004.

The Czech Republic enter the tournament with little expectation despite a strong showing at Euro 2020, where Patrik Schick finished as joint-top scorer as they went out to Denmark in the quarter-finals. They’ll be hoping for a similarly strong performance this time round, with the added experience of players such as Tomas Soucek and Adam Hlozek potentially vital.

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Portugal take on Czech Republic at 8pm in Group F clash

Match follows conclusion of Turkey vs Georgia

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Czechia XI: Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Sulc, Soucek, Provod, Doudera, Kuchta, Schick

Portugal - Czechia

19:17 , Chris Wilson

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadion in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

To say the tension could be cut with a knife would be to give unnecessary credit to knives. You could have lacerated the tension with a balloon.

It felt as though everything could come crashing down at any moment, courtesy of the slightest move or even thought. It felt as if a foul on the pitch could incite a riot off it, such was the air of hostility, yet thankfully the violence in the stands did seem to have subsided by kick-off.

Read Alex Pattle’s match report below.

Euro 2024 results so far

19:15 , Chris Wilson

So after an enthralling opening match of Group F in Dortmund, here’s an updated list of the results so far at Euro 2024.

Turkey sit at the top of the group ahead of the 8pm kick-off between Portugal and Czech Republic. Those three points could be vital in progressing into the last 16 and finishing in second place, likely providing them an ‘easier’ draw in the next round.

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

June 18

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

FULL-TIME: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

19:06 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! Turkey 3-1 Georgia

19:01 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! The referee brings the game to an end shortly after the goal, and Turkey have a deserved three points in what has been the most entertaining game of Euro 2024 so far.

Portugal team news

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Czechia XI: Czechia XI: Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Sulc, Soucek, Provod, Doudera, Kuchta, Schick

GOAL! Turkey 3-1 Georgia

18:59 , Chris Wilson

97 mins

GOAL! And Turkey seal it!

Georgia have two consecutive corners and Mamardashvili has stayed up. The second ball in is punched away by Gunok, and Aktürkoğlu collects it with the Georgia ‘keeper still in the opposition box. He’s in acres of space and he races towards Georgia’s unguarded goal, before coolly passing it into an open net to spark bedlam at the BVB Stadion.

Portugal team news

18:59 , Sonia Twigg

Portugal have named their team and Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the line in their first Euro 2024 match against Czechia.

There is a strong Premier League contingent, including Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Dalot to make up the side.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:57 , Chris Wilson

96 mins

SO CLOSE!

Kvaratskhelia swings the ball in and it beats every man in the box before crashing against the post! The rebound bounces to Zivzivadze, who practically has the open goal to aim at, but Akaydin dives in to block it and it goes out for a corner!

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:54 , Chris Wilson

95 mins

Georgia aren’t giving up but they’re running out of time. They win a free-kick midway through the Turkey half, on the left wing. Mamardashvili is coming up...

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:53 , Chris Wilson

93 mins

CLOSE! So nearly an equaliser for Georgia!

Brilliant work from Kvaratskhelia down the left to beat his man and cut it back into the box. The ball deflects up into the path of Mikautadze, but there’s confusion between him and Kochorashvili and they both go to hit it, with the ball bouncing off both before it rolls agonisingly wide.

18:51 , Sonia Twigg

Czech Republic begin their Euro 2024 campaign tonight with a tough match against Portugal.

The Czechs will be hoping to get off to a positive start in a tough Group F, which also contains Turkey and debutants Georgia, who clashed in Dortmund earlier on Tuesday.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is at the heart of a side that takes on Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of a very strong Portuguese team.

Fans and viewers may notice that Czech Republic are often being referred to as “Czechia” over the coming weeks, and officially listed by Uefa under the shorter name. Broadcasters, commentators and pundits have increasingly taken to using the name Czechia in the build-up to this tournament.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:50 , Chris Wilson

90 mins

Altunashvili comes on in place of Mekvabishvili for Georgia.

Calhanoglu is booked for a late challenge, and Kvaratskhelia can deliver the free-kick. It’s headed clear, but Georgia come again. They work it to Kvaratskhelia, who lays it to Altunashvili, but his cross is cleared before Turkey take the opportunity to make a sub. Calhanoglu coming off for Özcan.

We’ll have six minutes of added time.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:47 , Chris Wilson

87 mins

Georgia are still throwing men forwards in an attempt to get the equaliser, but it means they’re leaving holes in the defence. Turkey almost capitalise, as Celik clips in a ball from the right and Yazici directs a header towards goal, but Mamardashvili flies across to save.

Georgia defend the corner and win a goal kick.

18:43 , Chris Wilson

84 mins

Kvaratskhelia is briefly down, but it looks like he’ll be able to continue.

One player who can’t continue is Muldur, who is taken off for Celik. Aktürkoğlu also comes on, replacing Yıldız.

Georgia also make a change, with Zivzivadze coming on in place of Kverkvelia.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:42 , Chris Wilson

82 mins

Kokcu wins possession near halfway to prevent what could’ve been a dangerous Georgia attack, but Turkey concede the throw.

A little lull in activity has been reflected in the atmosphere, which is a little more nervous, quiet and tense than before.

Georgia have a half-chance as the ball comes in towards Kvaratskhelia in the centre of the box, but he’s nowhere near it with his overhead attempt.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:38 , Chris Wilson

77 mins

Kvaratskhelia delivers another inviting ball into the box but it’s headed away at the last moment, before Georgia concede the free-kick.

Georgia are keeping possession as we approach the final 10 minutes, and they try the clipped ball over the top but it’s cleared for the throw.

Turkey make two changes: Yusuf Yazici replaces Guler, while Merih Demiral comes on for Kaan Ayhan.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:33 , Chris Wilson

73 mins

Substitution for Georgia as Tsitaishvili and Chakvetadze come off for Lochoshvili and Davitashvili.

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:31 , Chris Wilson

70 mins

CLOSE! Georgia hit the bar!

Brilliant play from the minnows as Kochorashvili collects the ball after a one-two on the edge of the box, flicks his touch up to avoid the challenge from the onrushing defender, and pokes an effort past Gunok but onto the crossbar!

Euro 2024: Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:30 , Chris Wilson

68 mins

CLOSE! Great play from Turkey again as they attack down the left, and it arrives at the feet of Kokcu, but he is slightly off-balance and can only send his effort wide.

GOAL! Turkey 2-1 Georgia

18:27 , Chris Wilson

66 mins

GOAL! Another goal of the tournament contender for Turkey, this one from Arda Guler!

Turkey pile on the pressure and they work it from left to right. It ends up near the right wing at the feet of Arda Guler, who’s found himself in plenty of space. He takes a couple of touches towards goal before curling a brilliant effort into the far corner from around 25 yards out.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:22 , Chris Wilson

62 mins

Kvaratskhelia exchanges passes with Tsitaishvili down the left and he gets it back on the cutback, but his half-cross, half-shot ends up drifting wide of goal, with no white shirt there to convert.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:20 , Chris Wilson

61 mins

Kokcu has the presence of mind to turn and start the counter from his own half, but it ends with yet another block in the Georgia box.

Turkey recycle possession, and after trying a couple of blocked shots from distance, Calhanoglu’s effort is deflected behind for a corner.

Guler gets a second attempt at the delivery, but it’s straight into the hands of Mamardashvili.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:17 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

Turkey think they have a shout for a penalty but the referee has awarded a free-kick just outside the box for a late challenge. Kverkvelia is booked.

Calhanoglu has the opportunity from around 25 yards, and it’s a lovely strike. It’s moving a lot as it approaches the goal, but Mamardashvili gets a hand to palm it away.

Georgia counter and it’s carried into the Turkey half, with Chakvetadze eventually winning a corner.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:13 , Chris Wilson

54 mins

A promising attack for Turkey ends with a miscued through ball, and the same happens again when Arda Guler has the chance to slip it in to Yildiz, who would have been one-on-one.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:11 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Lovely from Georgia to play out from their own box, and within four passes it arrives to Kvaratskhelia on the edge of the Turkey box. He works it down the left, creates a yard of space for himself and cuts it back to Mikautadze, who takes a touch and hits it on the turn, but two Turkey shirts throw themselves in front to block it. That would’ve been another goal of the tournament contender.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:09 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

Nice turn from Yilmaz in the box, but his shot is blocked, before Georgia win a free-kick. They counter and Tsitaishvili gets it out of his feet before hitting a shot straight at Gunok.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:06 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

A chance for Turkey straight away as Yilmaz gets away down the right and squares a ball into Muldur, but the ball bounces off his foot and into the hands of Mamardashvili.

KICK-OFF! Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:04 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Back underway in Dortmund, with everyone hoping for an equally an enthralling second half to come.

No changes at half-time, with Georgia making Turkey wait a little as the break ended.

HT: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

18:03 , Chris Wilson

The teams are back out on the pitch. We’re hoping for an equally entertaining second half.

Georgia are 45 minutes away from a magnificent result in their first ever major tournament match. Can they make it even better?

Turkey won’t be disappointed with how they played, but they’ll be wary of the importance of three points here tonight.

HT: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:55 , Chris Wilson

HT: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:49 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The referee blows the whistle and it’s half-time in Dortmund after one of the most entertaining halves of the tournament so far.

1-1 at the break and this game is so finely poised.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:47 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

There’ll be just one minute of added time.

Clahanoglu delivers a free-kick, but it’s straight to Mamardashvili.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:46 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

Turkey are still probing, but they’re aware of the Georgia threat in attack. Georgia are happy to keep the ball as they look to see out the half.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:41 , Chris Wilson

39 mins

Turkey win a free-kick in a dangerous area near the edge of the box as Kokcu is brought down.

Calhanoglu swings it in, but the sea of white shirts manages to block once more.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:39 , Chris Wilson

37 mins

Georgia have a spring in their step now and they’re playing some brilliant stuff, with Kochorashvili the latest to have a shot blocked.

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:37 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Bardakci is the first player booked as he stops the Georgia counter.

Moments later, Georgia are inches away from grabbing the lead as the ball is clipped in to Kakabadze in the box, and he nods it over to Mikautadze, who takes it on the volley but can only direct it narrowly wide of the post!

GOAL! Turkey 1-1 Georgia

17:35 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

GOAL! Georgia have their first ever goal in tournament football!!

Kochorashvili collects on the edge of the box, stands up Yildiz, fools him with a stepover and beats him down the right. He cuts back an inviting cross to Mikautadze, who hits it low first time towards the near post, and it creeps past Gunok!

Euro 2024: Turkey 1-0 Georgia

17:33 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

A crazy couple of minutes there, but the game has settled a bit now. Or has it...

DISALLOWED GOAL! Turkey 1-0 Georgia

17:32 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

Turkey think they have a second but it’s ruled out for offside!

Turkey work it down the right this time and the ball is cut across to Yildiz, who is there with the tap-in into an open goal and he converts it, but he’d drifted offside!

Still 1-0.

GOAL! Turkey 1-0 Georgia

17:29 , Chris Wilson

26 mins

GOAL! What a hit!

Goal of the tournament contender for Turkey!

Turkey attack down the left and Kadıoğlu is found on the overlap. He clips a ball across and it’s headed away but only as far as Muldur, who’s arriving on the edge of the box.

He hits a volley with brilliant technique, slicing across it, and it’s rifled into the top corner!

Turkish delight in Dortmund.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:25 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Kokcu is the latest to try from distance, but his shot is blocked.

Georgia counter, with Kvaratskhelia carrying down the left, but Guler nips in to dispossesses him near the Turkey box.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:22 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

Plenty of crisp passing from Turkey around the box, and it’s laid off to Calhanoglu just inside the box. His first touch sets him up for the volley, but it’s tamely hit and he drags it wide.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:21 , Chris Wilson

19 mins

Turkey aren’t afraid of clipping a ball in from all angles, with the latest coming from a central area, but Yildiz is offside.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:19 , Chris Wilson

16 mins

Turkey dominating possession but they haven’t created anything too clear-cut since hitting the post.

It’s Georgia’s turn to attack and the shot comes across the box, but there’s nobody in a white shirt to convert it goalwards.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:16 , Chris Wilson

13 mins

Brilliant work from Yildiz in the box as he skips past the challenge and unleashes a powerful shot, but it’s straight at the ‘keeper.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:16 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

SAVE! A great save from Gunok, as the shot comes in from Mekvabishvili from outside the box and it’s deflected by Bardakci, forcing Gunok to react quickly to get down to his right.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:14 , Chris Wilson

Alex Pattle, in Dortmund:

It is hard to see how severe the rain is from the stands, but the atmosphere is very tense in here. After that earlier violence between fans, it feels like it could kick off at any second.

Whenever Georgia are on the ball, Turkey fans are whistling like crazy. The way this stadium contains noise, too, is really augmenting the sound. The Turkish fans lit a flare upon kick-off, but it seems to have fizzled out now.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:12 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

CLOSE! Off the post!

Turkey attack straight away after Mamardashvili’s goal kick is cut out. It falls to Yildiz in the area, and he lays it off to Ayhan just outside of the box, and he rifles a low shot against the inside of the post! It bounces across goal and goes out.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:11 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

Guler clips another ball in from the right towards Yildiz, and it’s out for another corner. The Real Madrid man takes this one, and Bardakci gets his head to it, but he can only divert it narrowly wide.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:10 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Turkey have started well, playing on the front foot and getting Guler and Calhanoglu involved early. Their fans have reacted accordingly!

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:08 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Georgia’s first foray forward is led by Kvaratskhelia, to a chorus of boos from Turkey fans. The atmosphere is still raucous, but it seems that the earlier clashes have cleared up.

Turkey win a corner and Calhanoglu whips it in, but Ayhan heads over.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:06 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

Plenty of boos whenever Georgia get the ball. The ‘Red Wall’ is deafening in the Westfalenstadion, with a flare visible in the Turkey end.

Arda Guler delivers the cross from the right, but it’s over the head of Kokcu.

Euro 2024: Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:04 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

Turkey knock it around for a couple of minutes in the opening stages before trying the long ball over the top, which runs to Mamardashvili.

KICK-OFF! Turkey 0-0 Georgia

17:02 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Georgia get us underway in a historic footballing moment for their nation.

Georgia form guide

16:50 , Chris Wilson

Georgia had to beat Greece on penalties in the playoffs in order to qualify for their first ever major tournament.

They originally finished fourth in their qualifying group behind Spain, Scotland and Norway, winning two, drawing two and losing four of their matches. They qualified for the playoffs via the Nations League pathway.

In their final two qualification games, they managed to draw 2-2 with Scotland before losing 3-1 to Spain.

Nevertheless, they managed to qualify after beating Luxembourg 2-0 in the first qualifier before dispatching Greece 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

In their only pre-tournament warm-up match, they beat Montenegro 3-1 in Podgorica.

Turkey form guide and stats

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Turkey have never won the opening game in any of their previous five European Championship campaigns, and they lost all of their group games at Euro 2020, finishing bottom of the group.

Nevertheless, they finished top of a potentially difficult qualifying group, ending the campaign one point above Croatia having won five, drawn two and lost one of their eight games.

They’ve had very mixed form in their last five matches though, losing 1-0 to Hungary and 6-1 to Austria in March friendlies, a few months after drawing 1-1 to Wales in their final qualifying game.

In their warm-up matches, Vincenzo Montella’s side drew 0-0 with Italy before falling to a 2-1 loss to Poland on 10 June.

Turkey vs Georgia LIVE

16:40 , Alex Pattle

Inside BVB Stadion after a hell of a time trying to navigate the elements, and it is remarkable how this ground contains noise. There’s almost something overwhelming about it.

Some neutrals might have identified this group game as the one they were the least fussed about, but the atmosphere is already something else.

There has been fighting in the stands, biblical rain, and now intense noise. The violence and weather have made for a tension here, too.

When the noise rises, it feels like things are on a knife edge. This should be very interesting.

Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

16:26 , Chris Wilson

Fans of Georgia and Turkey brawled inside the BVB Stadion Dortmund an hour before kick-off in the two countries’ opening Euro 2024 match.

Video footage circulated on social media showed groups of opposing supporters clash in one corner of the stadium, with punches thrown and missiles launched before police intervened to quell the violent scenes.

The fighting came amid torrential rain in Dortmund on Tuesday which caused the stadium’s roof to leak waterfalls of rain on to fans below.

Turkey and Georgia fans fight in stands in violent scenes before Euro 2024 match

Euro 2024: Turkey vs Georgia

16:26 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 stadium roof leaks as downpour soaks Dortmund before Turkey v Georgia

16:22 , Chris Wilson

Fans have been left drenched in Dortmund after heavy rain caused water to pour through the roof of the stadium ahead of Turkey’sEuro 2024 clash with Georgia.

Parts of Germany have been hit by inclement weather on Tuesday, with fan parks at the tournament forced to close in stormy conditions.

Severe weather warnings are in place across the host nation, while the level of precipitation was too much for the BVB Stadium to handle.

Euro 2024 stadium roof leaks as downpour soaks Dortmund before Turkey v Georgia

Match stats and head-to-head

16:15 , Chris Wilson

This is Georgia’s first major international tournament, so of course two sides have never met in international competition, though they have faced off in three friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers between 2002 and 2012.

The first meeting came in August 2002, when Turkey won 3-0 in a friendly, before World Cup qualifiers in September 2004 (which ended 1-1) and March 2005, in which Turkey ran out 5-2 winners.

Georgia’s only win against Turkey came in February 2007, when they won 1-0 in another friendly.

The two sides have not met since 2012, when Turkey ran out 3-1 winners thanks in part to goals from ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Hamit Altintop and recently appointed Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin.

Euro 2024: Turkey and Georgia fans clash in Dortmund

16:10 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024: Turkey vs Georgia

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

Good afternoon!

12:24 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Euro 2024. There are two matches taking place today with the first being a Group F clash between Turkey and Georgia.

Turkey underperformed at Euro 2020 after being backed as that tournament’s dark horses and will want to improve this time around. However they come into the competition in rotten form and will hope to build some momentum against Georgia today.

For their part, Georgia are playing in their first ever European Championship. They came through the play-offs to make it into the tournament proper and have been placed in a group they can potential get through. To do so they would need to get a positive result against Turkey this evening.

Kick off is at 5pm and we’ll have all the build-up throughout the day so stick with us.