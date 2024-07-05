Portugal v France LIVE: Score and latest goal updates from crucial Euro 2024 quarter-final

(REUTERS)

Euro 2024’s second quarter-final is another blockbuster tie which pits 2018 World Cup winners France against 2016 European Champions Portugal.

Didier Deschamps’ men have managed to reach the last-eight without scoring a goal from open play. Two own goals and a Kylian Mbappe penalty have been enough to get them through testing matches against Austria, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium. Their narrow win over Belgium in the last-16 lacked quality and excitement though the French will take heart from several missed opportunities and the fact Mbappe is due to rediscover his form since sustaining a broken nose.

In comparison, Portugal needed to come through a penalty shootout to defeat Slovenia in the round of 16. Roberto Martinez’s team struggled to create openings in their first knockout match with Cristiano Ronaldo in particular squandering good opportunities, including missing a penalty in extra-time.

The match will be a battle of generations with Mbappe taking on Ronaldo yet both sides will know improvements are needed if they hope to get the job done tonight.

Follow all the action from Portugal v France with our live blog below:

Portugal v France LIVE

Portugal take on France in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, live on BBC One

France defeated Belgium in last-16 with Portugal beatin Slovenia in a penalty shootout

Winner of this tie will face Spain in the semi-finals

66’ CLOSE! - Kolo Muani fires just wide after great block from Dias (POR 0-0 FRA)

63’ SHOT! - Vitinha cannons an effort against Maignan from close-range (POR 0-0 FRA)

61’ SAVE! - Maignan does well to get a hand to Fernandes' low, driven effort (POR 0-0 FRA)

49’ SHOT! - Mbappe goes for goal from range but finds Costa (POR 0-0 FRA)

41’ CLOSE! - Fernandes’ free kick curls wide of the near post (POR 0-0 FRA)

20’ SAVE! - Hernandez strike one from range but Costa keeps it out (POR 0-0 FRA)

Portugal 0 - 0 France

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:28 , Chris Wilson

70 mins

CLOSE! How aren’t France ahead!?

Leao beats Kounde again but his cross can’t reach Fernandes. France counter and Kolo Muani sweeps it across to Dembele. He gets into the box and cuts it back to Camavinga, who’s just inside the six-yard box, but he drags his shot wide of the far post!

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:25 , Chris Wilson

66 mins

CLOSE! Echoes of the World Cup final!

France attack and Kounde loops a ball over the defender into the path of Muani. He hits the half-volley, but Ruben Dias slides in to block and it goes wide!

Didier Deschamps responds by bringing on Ousmane Dembele for Antoine Greizmann.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:21 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

CLOSE!

Another good save! The ball comes to Leao on the right and instead of taking Kounde on, he slips a concealed pass square to the onrushing Vitinha. The PSG midfielder can only blast his shot against the chest of Maignan, and it also goes in off Upamecano from the rebound, but Portugal get the corner.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:18 , Chris Wilson

62 mins

CLOSE!

Vitinha tries to clip the ball in to Fernandes, but Maignan collects, before Vitinha wins a quick foul.

Portugal have possession again, and Cancelo plays the pass with the outside of his foot into the path of the overlapping Fernandes. He’s unmarked in the box and fires his shot on target, but Maignan does well to get low and parry it.

Moments later, Cancelo curls a shot narrowly wide from inside the box.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:16 , Chris Wilson

60 mins

The second half has started exactly how the first half did. Little urgency so far, with the front men too isolated on both sides.

France are happy to sit back and absorb the Portuguese pressure, and they almost pay the price as Leao drives into the box past Kounde, but Camavinga does so well to dive in and divert the ball in for a corner.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:14 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

Play resumes and it looks like Mbappe is okay. Portugal are on the edge of the French box again, but Leao’s cross in is wayward.

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:11 , Chris Wilson

54 mins

Ronaldo comes wide and this time he wins a corner. Fernandes swings it in, but France clear and Griezmann charges forward before being dispossessed. Mbappe is down on the other side of the pitch, so there’s a break in play. Looks like a blow to the face again for the Frenchman.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:09 , Chris Wilson

52 mins

CLOSE! Brilliant from France as Kante threads a ball through past Cancelo and into the path of Hernandez, but his ball across goal is too far away from Kolo Muani.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:08 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Oh that was close! Mendes gets past the first challenge from Kounde and surges into the box, and he pokes it past Upamecano before going down. But it was a blatant dive, and he’s lucky to escape without a card.

Ronaldo draws an ‘oooh’ after a nice touch past Camavinga and Fernandes goes long to Leao, but it was wild.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:06 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

Cancelo does well again to slide in and dispossess Hernandez, but he gives it away. Luckily Palhinha is there to clear up.

France come again, led once more by Camavinga, and Mbappe rifles a shot from distance straight at Costa.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

21:04 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

Vitinha sweeps it wide to Cancelo, but Portugal are forced to recycle possession back to Pepe. Silva scoops in a cross, but Hernandez chests it back to Maignan.

Ronaldo beginning to look a little frustrated out there – the crossing has been subpar so far.

KICK-OFF! Portugal 0-0 France

21:02 , Chris Wilson

Back underway in Hamburg. Who’ll take their chance to make the semi-finals?

Portugal have beaten France in just one of their last 14 meetings –but it was the final of Euro 2016.

HALF-TIME! Portugal 0-0 France

21:01 , Chris Wilson

The teams are back out, and the second half is almost underway.

HALF-TIME! Portugal 0-0 France

20:57 , Chris Wilson

Not a single shot from inside the box from either side, though we have had shots on target from distance.

Not an exciting game by any means, as the form of both sides in the last few games suggested might be the case.

But perhaps no game so far at Euro 2024 has had as many players on the pitch capable of a moment of magic out of nowhere.

20:53 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! Portugal 0-0 France

20:46 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Michael Oliver blows his whistle, having added no extra time.

A tense, intriguing half in Hamburg, but not one for the neutral yet.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:45 , Chris Wilson

44 mins

Leao is lucky not to give a free-kick away as he bundles into Kounde, and Portugal sweep it wide to Cancelo. Vitinha hooks it into the box, but Maignan collects it well.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:43 , Chris Wilson

42 mins

Ronaldo lets Fernandes take the free-kick, and it sails over the bar. That one genuinely would have suited Ronaldo better, to be fair.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:41 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Silva gets in behind and clips a cross back into the box, but it’s slightly overhit and runs over Leao’s head.

France attack, and they’re patiently keeping the ball near the edge of the Portugal box, but Pepe is there once more to clear.

Vitinha collects the headed clearance and makes his way into the box, but it’s cleared just before Muani takes Vitinha down around 25 yards out.

Perfect territory for Ronaldo (in 2008).

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:38 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

Portugal seem to have learned from that incident and they’re trying to make inroads into the box now, rather than long balls in, but again Saliba is there to dispossess Vitinha.

Cancelo whips a cross in soon after, but Leao just can’t get onto the end of it!

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:36 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

One thing about Ronaldo being isolated against Saliba is that, at 39, he’s never winning that battle, as illustrated just now after Fernandes clips a ball forward to him and Saliba just shepherds him off it.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:35 , Chris Wilson

34 mins

Kounde’s ball in is headed away by Cancelo. France come again, and Camavinga does well to hook the ball in to Greizmann, but he can’t get it under control and Fernandes comes in to clear it for a corner.

Griezmann clips the ball in, but Upamecano can’t get clear contact, and the opportunity comes to an end after Mendes intercepts.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:32 , Chris Wilson

32 mins

Brilliant play from both sides as Camavinga fires in a pass to feet which Mbappe lays off to Kolo Muani. Griezmann has made a great run to his right but Muani takes it himself, and he almost gets the shot away before Pepe does brilliantly to hold him off and dispossess him.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:30 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Leao finds himself up against Upamecano this time and he can’t get directly past him, but he manages to squeeze a cross into the near post that almost creeps in, but Maignan collects.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:28 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

Excellent pace from Mbappe to get away from Mendes, but the attack ends with another wayward ball in from Camavinga.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:28 , Chris Wilson

27 mins

Not a frantic pace to the game yet, but both sides have had half-chances and threatened at times. Neither has been dominant overall, but Portugal have probably just edged it so far in terms of their willingness to commit numbers forward.

Leao skins Kounde down the left once more, and his cross is put behind for Porugal’s fifth corner.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:25 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

Ronaldo is briefly down after a clash with Hernandez, but he’ll be okay.

France win a free-kick in a dangerous area by the right-hand edge of the Portugal box, but Ronaldo is there to head away Greizmann’s delivery.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:23 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Mbappe bursts into the box and hits a low pass across goal, but Costa does well to parry it again. France are keeping the ball better now, until Camavinga floats in a cross that runs past Hernandez.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:21 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

Portugal’s corner is cleared and France counter well, led by Hernandez. He eventually lines up a shot from distance, but Costa does well to get down to his left and parry it away.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:20 , Chris Wilson

18 mins

Ronaldo drops deep again but it’s to good effect, helping to play Portugal out of their half and launch the counter. The ball is swung in from the left, but it overruns all the red shirts.

Much was made of Ronaldo’s performance against Slovenia, but it was one of his better performances for the Selecao in recent years.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:17 , Chris Wilson

16 mins

Mike Maignan inexplicably miscontrols the pass back to him and it’s a Portugal corner, but the French ‘keeper makes amends by collecting it well. He hurls it towards Mbappe, but Cancelo does well again to intercept.

Leao gets down the left and beats Kounde, but his ball in eventually finds Silva, but it comes to nothing. Shortly after, Fernandes’ shot from distance is deflected behind for a corner.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:15 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

Cancelo does well to win a goal kick off Mbappe, and Portugal have it once more, knocking around the defence between Dias, Costa and Pepe.

Neither side is really pressing, so Pepe decides to launch a hopeful ball long, but it’s too much for Leao.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:13 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Fernandes’ delivery is wasteful, but it comes back to Costa before long.

Leao does brilliantly to flick a back-heeled pass through the legs of Kounde and into the path of Mendes, but the latter’s cross is too much for Ronaldo to get on the end of.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:10 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Fernandes wins the first dangerous free-kick off Saliba, and – for once – Ronaldo isn’t taking! He must have read the news.

Fernandes delivers the ball in, and it comes off Kounde for a corner.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:09 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Plenty of possession for Portugal here, but they’re not progressing it very quickly. Mendes overlaps Leao, but his cross in is blocked.

More possession for the Selecao, but they’re not bothering to probe just yet.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:06 , Chris Wilson

5 mins

Leao gets the better of Thuram down the left but it comes to nothing.

France try to mount a counter but Joao Palhinha – who’s close to a move to Bayern, according to reports – is there to intercept.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:04 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

France look the sharper of the two sides so far, but no chances of note yet.

Euro 2024: Portugal 0-0 France

20:02 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

It’s France with all the early possession, and they make the first foray into the box, but Kolo Muani is wasteful with the ball into the middle.

KICK-OFF! Portugal 0-0 France

20:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! And we’re underway in Hamburg.

Portugal v France LIVE

20:00 , Chris Wilson

Ronaldo and Mbappe exchange the pennants and do the coin toss. Mbappe is trying to hide his excitement, and he’s doing it well.

Moments from kick-off now.

Portugal v France LIVE

19:55 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out of the tunnel and the national anthems are underway in Hamburg.

Just minutes until kick-off in the second quarter-final at Euro 2024.

You can find the reaction to the first quarter-final below, as the hosts have gone crashing out.

Spain v Germany LIVE: Result and reaction as Merino snatches 120th-minute winner

19:50 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Form guide

19:42 , Chris Wilson

Portugal (D-L-W-W)

The Selecao started the tournament in unconvincing fashion, squeezing past the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opener. They convincingly beat Turkey in their second game, before losing 2-0 to Georgia in their final game, having already qualified.

Their lasst-q6 game was a similarly torrid affair at times, with a 0-0 draw eventually being saved by Diogo Costa, who saved three penalties in a row to send his side through to the last eight.

France (W-D-D-W)

Like Portugal, France have also been unconvincing at times. They beat Austria 1-0 thanks to an own goal, before drawing 0-0 to the Netherlands when they could well have lost.

In their last group game, they drew 1-1 to Poland thanks to an Mbappe penalty, before squeezing through past Belgium into the last eight thanks to a Jan Vertonghen own goal.

Portugal v France team news

19:38 , Luke Baker

A reminder of tonight’s team news - Portugal unchanged, while Camavinga and Kolo Muani come in for Les Bleus

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo

France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Camavinga; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé

(REUTERS)

Portugal v France TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 quarter final online tonight

19:35 , Chris Wilson

Just under half an hour until kick-off, so here’s a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s game.

The game will kick off at 8pm at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 7.20pm BST. The game can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlay and BBC Sport app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Portugal v France TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 quarter final

Head-to-head

19:27 , Chris Wilson

Portugal and France have faced off a total of 28 times, with fixtures dating as far back as 1926. In fact, the two teams had met 16 times before their first competitive meeting – a 3-2 win for France at the semi-final stage of Euro 1984, with the winner coming courtesy of Michel Platini.

Their second competitive meeting came at the same stage of Euro 2000, and once again the French ran out as winners, this time due to a 117th-minute golden goal penalty from Zinedine Zidane.

The 2006 World Cup saw another semi-final meeting between these two sides, and once again France won – Zidane again, with another penalty to break Portuguese hearts.

Portugal were certainly due some revenge, and it eventually arrived at the final of Euro 2016, when a much-fancied France team lost 1-0 thanks to an extra-time winner from Eder.

If tonight’s game has anywhere near as much drama as their previous meetings, we’re in for a treat.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up after hitting ‘rock bottom’ following penalty miss for Portugal

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Cristiano Ronaldo hit “rock bottom” when Jan Oblak tipped an extra-time penalty onto the post, shattering both his and Portugal’s dreams in the moment.

The Portuguese captain was left tear-stained as his teammates rallied around him. The team scraped through on penalties, and on that occasion, Ronaldo did convert from the same spot he had failed to from just a quarter of an hour before hand.

“Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most,” Ronaldo said afterwards, reported by the BBC.

Ronaldo opens up after hitting ‘rock bottom’ following penalty miss for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is out of control and exposes Roberto Martinez’s familiar mistake

19:15 , Chris Wilson

Roberto Martinez won an army of admirers for how he reintegrated Cristiano Ronaldo into his team following a woeful World Cup in Qatar.

But like many before him, Martinez has taken his eye off the ball and the megalomaniacal ego is now out of control, causing more harm than good to Portugal’s chances of a second European Championship crown.

Monday night in Frankfurt is when it hit home for Martinez. Bringing Ronaldo back in from the cold having been frozen out by predecessor Fernando Santos in Qatar for a comfortable, hassle-free Euro 2024qualification campaign, Ronaldo pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes in the opening two group stage matches.

Ronaldo is out of control and exposes Martinez’s familiar mistake

Portugal v France team news

19:11 , Luke Baker

Taking a bit of a closer look at those team line-ups and Portugal have opted for an unchanged starting XI despite playing 120 minutes and a penalty shootout against Slovenia last time out.

Two changes for France, meanwhile. Eduardo Camavinga comes into midfield for the suspended Adrien Rabiot, while up top Randal Kolo Muani starts in place of Marcus Thuram.

Portugal v France team news

19:04 , Luke Baker

Here are the line-ups for tonight’s quarter-final:

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Bernardo, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo

France XI: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Camavinga; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappé

Line-ups

18:42 , Chris Wilson

Team news is imminent. Will Ronaldo keep his place? How will France utilise Mbappe?

We’ll find out soon...

The France lesson behind Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 hopes

18:35 , Chris Wilson

Didier Deschamps needs a lone trophy to finish a unique grand slam. He has won the World Cup and the European Championships as a player, the World Cup as a manager. Euro 2024 may allow him to complete the set; he would have done so already but for Portugal and for a team that may have out-Deschampsed Deschamps.

In the eight years since Euro 2016, when Portugal won their only major trophy, against France in France, the Deschamps way has become more apparent: it isn’t necessary to excel in a group stage or to make statements with the quality of the football. Games can be won by moments, clean sheets, set pieces, unlikely figures.

The France lesson behind Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 hopes

France v Belgium player ratings as late Jan Vertonghen own goal settles tight Euro 2024 tie

18:25 , Chris Wilson

France edged out Belgium to advance to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals as Jan Vertonghen’s late own goal settled a tight affair in Dusseldorf.

With Belgium sat deep, France struggled mightily to create clear chances despite controlling the contest, flashing a series of finishes wide and high but never looking particularly likely to break through.

But they finally struck five minutes from time, Randal Kolo Muanireleasing a shot at the end of a fluent passing move that took a healthy piece of Vertonghen’s knee to beat Koen Casteels in the Belgian goal.

Despite a French player still being yet to score from open play in Germany, Didier Deschamps’ side move on, while Belgium bow out after another major tournament disappointment.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

France v Belgium player ratings as late own goal settles tight Euro 2024 tie

The piece of luck that sent dour France past Belgium and into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

18:17 , Chris Wilson

The report from France’s last game...

Of course, it wasn’t pretty. Didier Deschamps won’t care. All that matters, the French coach would strenuously argue, is that they got there. That could be said about France’s winning goal and the very 1-0 last-16 winover Belgium it decided.

After 85 minutes of what had perhaps been the worst football in this tournament – outside, maybe, some of England’s games – substitute Randal Kolo Muani tried a speculative shot that was mishit off the ground and deflected off the unfortunate Jan Vertonghen and in.

The game maybe deserved that, but it’s arguable whether France did. An otherwise sensationally talented squad made their way into the quarter-finals by dour obduracy rather than any creativity or class. It may yet take them to ultimate victory, of course, but it doesn’t make much of it memorable. The most stirring moment of the game was a tackle by Theo Hernandez on Yannick Carrasco.

The piece of luck that sent dour France past Belgium and into Euros quarter-finals

Jules Kounde’s stand against the rise of French nationalism is a piece of rare football bravery

18:10 , Chris Wilson

It could be quipped that the game against Belgium actually had to end for a French player to do anything impressive, but this is too serious an issue. What’s more, before Jules Kounde spoke in the impressive way he did, the defender had already won man of the match in his country’s 1-0 over Belgium.

He had been superb in play. He then surpassed it with his words. Kounde was asked about the first round of the French legislative election results, which look set to bring the far-right National Rally into political influence. The 25-year-old had already posted some of his thoughts on social media, which could have been an excuse to deflect questions and point to those. Kounde wasn’t going for any of that. He feels this is too important.

“I was disappointed to see the direction France is taking, with strong support for a party against our values. The far-right party, National Rally, who are against freedom and are against our co-existence. That is my political position.”

Jules Kounde’s stand against the rise of French nationalism is rare football bravery

Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a mask for France against Belgium at Euro 2024?

18:05 , Chris Wilson

France captain Kylian Mbappe will wear a mask throughout the rest of Euro 2024 after breaking his nose during the team’s opening victory against Austria.

The superstar forward was left covered in blood after suffering the brutal injury when his face collided into the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso, later leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

Subsequent tests confirmed Mbappe did not require immediate surgeryand he returned to training two days later while sporting a protective covering in the colours of the French flag, alleviating concerns that he would be ruled out of the tournament.

Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a mask for France against Belgium at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 Golden Boot standings: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and more battle to be top scorer

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Europe’s best strikers are vying for individual honours as well as team success as they aim to top the scoring charts at Euro 2024.

Footballing greats such as Antonie Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller are among those who have won the prestigious prize throughout the history of the Euros and the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jamal Musiala and Romelu Lukaku are hoping to join them this time around.

Some players have got off to a fast start but others have still got plenty of work to do in order to challenge at the top of the standings as we advance through the knockout stages.

Euro 2024 Golden Boot standings: Kane, Musiala and more in contention

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating all eight nations ahead of the quarter-finals

17:50 , Chris Wilson

Euro 2024 is heading to the quarter-finals after an entertaining start to the knockout rounds saw eight more nations exit the tournament.

Spain were the only team to collect the maximum nine points in the group phase and they continued their impressive form with a 4-1 win over Georgia. Switzerland and Germany both progressed to the quarter-finals with 2-0 wins, but it was much harder work for France, England and Portugal who respectively required a late own goal, a very late equaliser/extra-time winner and a penalty shootout to go through.

Here, we assess how every Euro 2024 nation stacks up before the quarter-finals (these rankings are revised after each round of games).

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating all eight nations ahead of the quarter-finals

Portugal v France referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Michael Oliver?

17:35 , Mike Jones

Michael Oliver will take charge of the quarter-final between Portugal and France at Euro 2024 tonight.

Oliver, aged 39, will lead a team that includes English officials Stuart Burt, Dan Cook and David Coote, as well as Polish official Szymon Marciniak, who refereed the 2023 Champions League final.

In 2010, Oliver became the youngest ever Premier League referee at the age of 25, and he is now among the country’s leading officials. He became a Fifa-listed referee in 2012, and has since officiated at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

See below for the officiating team in full for Portugal v France:

Portugal v France referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Michael Oliver?

Portugal v France prediction

17:25 , Chris Wilson

Didier Deschamps is prepared to make history as the French manager and will be characteristically cautious and defensive with his set-up.

Portugal will need to be canny and utilise their pace in the wide areas and creativity through the middle if they hope to hurt their opponents.

In the end France will find a way through against Portugal though it will be a hard-fought win that is likely to go to extra time. Portugal 0-1 France (after extra-time).

Early team news and predicted line-ups

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Roberto Martinez might choose to make changes to his side after a tiring 120 minutes just four days before the match.

Adrien Rabiot is suspended after picking up a yellow card, and Antoine Griezmann appears set to continue in the starting line up, after playing against Belgium.

Predicted line ups

Portugal XI: Costa, Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Palhinha, Vitinha, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo

France XI: Maignan, Hernandez, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Kante, Mbappe, Thuram, Griezmann

How to watch Portugal v France

17:10 , Chris Wilson

Portugal vs France will kick off at 8pm on Friday 5th July at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 7.20pm BST. The game can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlay and BBC Sport app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Euro 2024: Portugal v France

17:05 , Chris Wilson

Portugal needed penalties to reach the quarter-finals and will face a France side who have had a more straightforward route at Euro 2024.

France squeezed through to the last eight with a late Jan Vertonghen own goal that sealed their victory against Belgium.

Portugal struggled to create openings against Slovenia and Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, but was on target in the following shoot-out as Roberto Martinez’s side squeezed through.

France’s narrow win over Belgium might have lacked quality and excitement for large periods of the match, but France had several missed opportunities. Kylian Mbappe has not found his form since sustaining a broken nose in his side’s first game of the tournament but will have another chance against Portugal.

The game might be billed as the new generation of Mbappe against 39-year-old Ronaldo, and it is set to make for an exciting contest.

Good afternoon!

14:23 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 quarter-final between Portugal and France. Two nations with very similar play styles and led by global superstars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

France reached the last-eight with a 1-0 victory over Belgium despite the game being a fairly placid and unthrilling affair while Portugal needed a penalty shootout to squeeze past Slovenia.

Tonight’s match gets underway at 8pm with the winners facing either Spain or Germany whose quarter-final tie begins at 5pm. We’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the evening so stick with us.