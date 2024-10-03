Porto vs Manchester United LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Porto vs Man United - LIVE!

Manchester United need a much-improved performance to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag as they travel to face Porto in the Europa League tonight. A miserable display against Tottenham brought a 3-0 defeat and, not even two months into the season, there are already big questions for Ten Hag to answer.

Two wins from the first six matches leave United sitting 13th in the Premier League and they come into this match on a three-match winless run, having been held to a draw by FC Twente in their opening European fixture. With a trip to Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, next up, it feels crucial that United pick up a result in Portugal.

That will not be easy, though, with Porto winning six of their seven league matches so far this season and beating Arsenal on home soil in the Champions League last season, though they were beaten by ten-man Bodo/Glimt last week. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Ten Hag bites back at McCarthy

19:39 , Peter Fitzpatrick

The United manager had little time for his former colleague Benni McCarthy’s comments during the week.

“I don't know what he means. When you win trophies, you can't do this without passion and desire," he told TNT Sports.

McCarthy has history in this fixture, scoring both goals in Porto’s 2-1 win in a Champions League last 16 first-leg game back in 2004.

Dalot and Casemiro return to Porto

19:30

Both start tonight.

Dalot on tonight's game

19:23 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the game, Diogo Dalot was relatively kind when analysing the issues United are facing.

"We have to be more clinical. We are creating chances to score goals, [and] ultimately, this will make some difference for the team to get results and gain more trust with each other.

“I still think we are going to make a very successful season, [but] obviously we have things to improve."

Both sides in need of a result

19:06 , Peter Fitzpatrick

United’s need for good results is well-known, but Porto also had a bad day out in the first round of the league phase.

Despite having 28 shots on goal, the Portuguese giants lost 3-2 away to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Interesting changes from ten Hag

19:02

Well, we got our predicted lineup a bit wrong but did say the questions were in midfield and attack.

Erik ten Hag has made four changes in total, bringing Christian Eriksen and Casemiro into midfield, and Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund into the front three.

Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee drop out.

Mainoo isn’t on the bench either despite travelling with the team. He did come off against Spurs with an issue, and could probably do with the rest regardless.

It is Hojlund’s first start of the season following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Porto name lineup

18:59 , Peter Fitzpatrick

And here’s how the hosts will line up!

United lineup is in!

18:49 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Here is how United line up tonight:

How to watch

18:37 , Peter Fitzpatrick

The game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Familiar surroundings for three United players

18:35 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Bruno Fernandes is set to captain United tonight on his return to the city where he grew up. However, he was a supporter of Porto’s local rivals, Boavista, and later went onto play for Sporting.

Two United players did previously play for Porto, though, in Diogo Dalot and Casemiro.

Prior to his 2018 move to Old Trafford, Dalot came through their academy and played eight times for the first team.

Casemiro made 41 appearances for the club during a season-long loan spell from Real Madrid in the 2014/15 campaign.

How might United line up?

18:27 , Peter Fitzpatrick

The main questions are in the front six, but we think ten Hag will go with this.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1):Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Ugarte; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

Recent European record is a different story

18:20 , Peter Fitzpatrick

In a sign of their downturn under ten Hag over the last year, United have won just won of their last nine European games.

It came against Copenhagen at Old Trafford in October 2023, and even then, they needed a last-minute Andre Onana penalty save to hold onto a 1-0 victory.

As for their away form, they haven’t won on their European travels since a 1-0 win at Real Betis in the last 16 of the Europa League in March 2023.

United have a strong recent record in Portugal

18:17 , Peter Fitzpatrick

In what Erik ten Hag will hope is a good omen, Manchester United have a very good recent record in Portugal.

They have not lost on any of their last 12 trips to the country, winning nine and drawing three times.

Their last defeat came at the hands of Benfica, who beat them 2-1 in December 2005.

Mourinho's moment to remember

17:47 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Their previous Champions League knockout clash came five years prior, with Porto progressing 3-2 on aggregate after a late, late goal at Old Trafford in the second-leg.

Who could forget future United manager Jose Mourinho’s run down the touchline!

📅 OTD in 2004...



Jose Mourinho ran down the Old Trafford touchline to celebrate Porto's last-minute equaliser against Man Utd 😳



Their last meeting

17:44 , Peter Fitzpatrick

The two clubs have not faced off since April 15, 2009, in what was an entirely different situation for both clubs.

Both were the reigning champions in their own countries, while United were the defending European champions.

Having drawn 2-2 in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo won the tie with an unforgettable strike.

United and Porto renew rivalries

17:40 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Tonight marks the ninth meeting between Manchester United and Porto, and the first in the Europa League.

United hold the slight historical advantage, winning three games to Porto’s two. There has also been three draws.

Their first clash came in the old Cup Winners’ Cup back in 1977. Porto progressed despite a 5-2 loss at Old Trafford in the second-leg, as a result of a 4-0 home win in the first-leg.

Their six other meetings have all come in the Champions League.

Good evening!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Porto vs Manchester United.

It really is a huge night for Erik ten Hag. The pressure is firmly on after that dismal defeat to Tottenham last time out - another poor display here and the noise will only increase.

Stay with us for the all the build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which is coming up at 8pm from Estadio do Dragao.