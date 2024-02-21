Porto vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score, goal updates today

Porto vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal are back in Champions League action as they travel to face Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie tonight. The Gunners, competing at Europe’s top table for the first time in seven years, topped their group before Christmas and will be eyeing a deep run.

It is though 14 years since they last made it to the quarter-finals of this competition, after a string of last-16 exits when they were last involved. Mikel Arteta’s side are full of confidence though, heading to Portugal on the back of five straight wins, across which they have scored 21 goals. Fabio Vieira returns, as he is named on the bench against his former club, with the Gunners unchanged for the third match in a row.

Porto sit third in the table domestically, struggling to consistently find their best form, but they will back themselves on home soil. It is only three years since they were last-eight of the Champions League, when they were beaten by eventual winners Chelsea. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Porto vs Arsenal latest news

KICK-OFF! Underway in last-16 clash

How to watch: TNT Sports

Porto team news: Eustaquio fit enough for bench

Arsenal team news: Unchanged side; Vieira returns

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal win

Simon Collings at the Estadio do Dragao

20:10 , Matt Verri

A few sloppy moments from Arsenal early on. Perhaps a sign of nerves?

Porto so far very happy to sit off and let them have the ball.

Porto 0-0 Arsenal

20:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Arsenal dominating possession, as was expected.

Porto sitting deep in their shape, no real interest in pressing too high. Saliba and Gabriel with plenty of time on the ball.

Porto 0-0 Arsenal

20:05 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Porto ball kids are well trained. The hosts knock it out of play, Odegaard charges over asking for a ball to take a throw-in quickly.

He’s faced by a ball boy dropping a ball on the ground and walking off. Everyone playing their part.

Story continues

Porto 0-0 Arsenal

20:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Sloppy start from Arsenal - and Rice is booked with barely a minute on the clock.

The midfielder is pointing and talking to Saka, as Saliba plays him the ball. He doesn’t see it coming, reacts late and then lunges in late to try and make up for it.

Yellow card, frustrating start for Rice.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

Here we go!

19:56 , Matt Verri

Teams are in the tunnel.

Arsenal the big favourites in this tie, but Porto are unbeaten in their last ten matches on home soil.

Arteta explains unchanged lineup

19:53 , Matt Verri

“One is momentum, one is the players performances,” he tells TNT Sports.

“They have given no reason to do anything. As well as the game we expect, I think it fits the players we have on the pitch.”

Warm-up time!

19:46 , Matt Verri

Kick-off just under 15 minutes away now...

Here come The Arsenal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MEus1LtYc1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2024

Simon Collings at the Estadio do Dragao

19:43 , Matt Verri

Stadium PA announcer seemingly dead set on playing Pitbull, followed by more Pitbull.

Atmosphere not quite building yet...

Havertz back in Porto

19:36 , Matt Verri

Kai Havertz says he is enjoying his new “pocket position” at Arsenal.

It is a big night for the German - the Estadio do Dragao holds a special place in Havertz’s heart, after he scored the winner here for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final.

Havertz led the line for the Blues in that win over Manchester City, but at Arsenal he has mainly been used in midfield.

The 24-year-old had a slow start following his £65million move from Chelsea last summer, but he scored in Saturday’s 5-0 win at Burnley and now has six goals to his name this season.

“I think this pocket position suits me quite well, but wherever I play I’ll give everything,” said Havertz. “I’ve said it many times, but I feel comfortable wherever. I like to be on the pitch and I am not a player who is just in one position.

“I like to switch, to be flexible, and I think that is one of my strengths. I’m going to give everything wherever I play — that is the most important thing.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Estadio do Dragao

19:31 , Matt Verri

Arsenal fans are right up in the gods here, as is often the way for these European games.

They've spent the day drinking by the river in the sun, though, so I guess that's a decent trade.

Arteta: History not a concern for Arsenal

19:27 , Matt Verri

Arsenal were knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League seven times in a row between 2011 to 2017.

Mikel Arteta was at the club for six of those years but, asked if he has spoken to the current squad about those struggles, he said: “No, I have not had any conversation related to that.

“They [the current squad] know that we have not been in the competition for seven years, obviously as some of them were here and they know the story.

“And they know that what happened in the past is irrelevant, it is the challenge and ambition that we have now to go through.

“Someone called [Lionel] Messi was another obstacle as well [when I played] and Bayern Munich that we faced three times.

“This competition is what it is. Individual quality is extremely important.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Estadio do Dragao

19:22 , Matt Verri

Can Arsenal take a positive result back to north London?

"Huge night for Mikel Arteta's side - they've not been past the last-16 of the Champions League since 2010."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Arsenal look to take a step towards the quarter-finals.



LIVE: https://t.co/KtWbHRfhzX



#FCPARS | #UCL pic.twitter.com/ENC5LdUrfx — Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 21, 2024

Gabriel: Arsenal can compete on two fronts

19:17 , Matt Verri

Gabriel believes Arsenal are peaking at just the right time in their bid to win the Champions League and Premier League.

Five straight wins have fired the Gunners back into the title race and tonight they resume their push for European glory.

Asked if Arsenal have the quality in their squad to compete for both the Champions League and Premier League this season, Gabriel said: “Of course, the team is in a crescendo.

“We have learned a lot in the last few years and now we are in a crescendo, at a very good level. We can compete in any competition. The Champions League is a different feeling, but we are prepared.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Estadio do Dragao

19:12 , Matt Verri

Hardly a surprise that Arsenal have named an unchanged team after 6-0 and 5-0 wins.

The attack, in particular, has looked transformed recently and Leandro Trossard could be the key tonight. He has been excellent as a false nine.

Porto team news

19:09 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Costa, Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell, Varela, Gonzalez, Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno, Evanilson

Subs: Eustaquio, Grujic, Ramos, Sanchez, Jaime, Loader, Franco, Baro, Martinez, Borges, Ze Pedro, Cardoso.

Gunners unchanged!

19:07 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta goes with the same side for the third match in a row. No surprise there.

Leandro Trossard again leads the line, with Kai Havertz in midfield. Jakub Kiwior continues at left-back.

Fabio Vieira returns to the squad and is named on the bench against his former club.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

19:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Heaven, Sweet, Elneny, Nwaneri, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Jorginho, Nelson, Nketiah

Stand by...

18:53 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up very shortly.

Our man Simon Collings is in position at the Estadio do Dragao.

Arsenal have little to fear in Europe

18:44 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta and his squad are entering uncharted territory, but the knockout stage of the Champions League should hold no fear for Arsenal, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners are flying right now and go into the first leg of their last-16 tie with Porto on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley and five Premier League wins on the spin.

They have scored 21 goals on that run and have arrived here in Portugal full of confidence.

At the start of the season, some felt Arsenal might struggle in the Champions League, given their lack of experience at Europe’s top table.

This is Arteta’s first time managing in the competition, while only 11 of his squad had played at this level before this season.

But Arsenal topped their group with a game to spare and are third favourites with the bookmakers to win the trophy at Wembley on June 1.

Read our full preview here!

(PA)

Arsenal teenager in demand

18:37 , Matt Verri

Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

The 17-year-old signed scholarship terms with Arsenal last summer, but is yet to sign a professional contract.

Heaven is highly rated by Arsenal and he has travelled with the squad to Porto.

The teenager operates best in central midfield, but he has also been training at centre-back and left-back over the past few weeks.

Heaven was a big Arsenal fan growing up, but he joined West Ham when he was eight and spent four years there.

He was let go at the age of 12 and spent a few months with Chelsea on trial. The Blues did not keep Heaven on and he elected to join Arsenal.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal look to end long wait

18:30 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s most recent appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League came in 2010.

Since then, it has been seven last-16 ties, seven defeats.

Bayern Munich beat the Gunners three times, Barcelona twice, while AC Milan and Monaco also got the better of Arsene Wenger’s side.

Room for improvement, shall we say...

((Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Costa: Arsenal have weaknesses

18:22 , Matt Verri

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is confident his side can exploit “weaknesses” in the Arsenal team.

The Gunners are in scintillating form, having scored at least three goals in four of their last five Premier League games.

Costa, however, is confident the Portuguese side have more than enough to pull off what would be a surprising result in the last-16.

“We are prepared for everything Arsenal can do, both offensively and defensively,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Everyone has their weaknesses, they haven’t faced FC Porto yet and they will certainly have their difficulties.

“It’s a very offensive team with some weaknesses that we will exploit to the fullest.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Vieira acting as 'insider' for Arsenal

18:10 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has revealed Fabio Vieira has been acting as an “insider” for Arsenal ahead of tonight’s clash.

The 23-year-old has had an important role to play in the build-up to this match, against the club he left to join the Gunners in 2022, telling his team-mates what to expect at the Estadio do Dragao.

“Regarding Fabio really happy with him but at the same time sad because it’s been a tough period for him,” Arteta said.

“Especially with the last injury when he had some momentum and performances he got injured, that broke up his rhythm, just like last season. He’s a player with enormous talent and we will get the best out of him.

“He was really pushing because he wanted to be here, that’s for sure. Having an insider, someone who has experience as someone who has lived the culture and the club.

“It’s very important in Europe to understand the context of the game. Where you’re going, what type of club they are, what type of atmosphere you will be facing.

“He gave us some important information that’s relevant for us.”

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

18:04 , Matt Verri

One thing is guaranteed - there will be plenty of noise inside the Estadio do Dragao tonight!

Tonight's venue 🏟️



📍 Estádio do Dragão pic.twitter.com/BLeR0qhraR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2024

Standard Sport prediction

17:58 , Matt Verri

Porto are off the pace in their domestic title race yet performed well in the group stages. Ultimately, their squad is no match for Arsenal, who are enjoying a five-game winning run.

It is possible that the Gunners even put the tie to bed in the first leg, if they can maintain their recent goalscoring form.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Arsenal team news

17:52 , Matt Verri

Arsenal could welcome back Fabio Vieira tonight, but they remain without Thomas Partey.

Vieira has been absent since November after undergoing groin surgery, while Partey has been out of action since October due to a thigh injury.

Both players are back in training now and took part in Arsenal’s session on Tuesday morning at their base in London Colney. Partey, though, has not travelled.

Partey and Vieira’s returns are good news for Mikel Arteta, although he will have to contend without Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

Leandro Trossard could lead the line again after excelling as a false nine recently, although Kai Havertz is an option as a target man.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Porto team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is a key doubt tonight for Porto.

The Portuguese side have already lost defenders Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano to serious knee injuries this term.

How to watch Porto vs Arsenal

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Porto vs Arsenal!

It’s the first leg of this Champions League last-16 tie, with the Gunners in Portugal looking to find a positive result to take back to north London.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news right here ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Estadio do Dragao.