Porto vs Arsenal: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

It is rather fitting that Arsenal come up against Porto this week as Mikel Arteta looks to prove that his Gunners team is a different one to that which lost seven-straight Champions League last-16 ties.

Barcelona, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Bayern Munich (again), Monaco, Barcelona (again) and Bayern Munich (again again) were the victors in Arsenal’s previous trips to the first knockout round - contributing to a painful run which haunted Arsene Wenger’s latter years at the club.

However, in the year before that curse kicked off, it was Porto who the north Londoners met at this very stage.

Despite a 2-1 defeat in Portugal, Nicklas Bendtner scored a hat-trick at the Emirates to seal a five-goal reverse and send Arsenal into the quarter-finals.

Arteta will be desperate to repeat such heroics this season to end not only his personal struggles in knockout football, but an unhappy knack that has dogged the club for well over a decade.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Porto vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The match will take place at Estadio do Dragao.

Arsenal have won five in a row (REUTERS)

Where to watch Porto vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground.

Porto vs Arsenal team news

Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is a key doubt for the hosts, who had already lost defenders Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano to serious knee injuries this term.

Arsenal hope to welcome Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu back from short spells on the sidelines. Fabio Vieira has travelled with the squad after returning to training on Tuesday. Thomas Partey, though, remained in London.

Porto vs Arsenal prediction

Porto are off the pace in their domestic title race yet performed well in the group stages. Ultimately, their squad is no match for Arsenal, who are enjoying a five-game win streak.

Story continues

It is possible to see the Gunners even putting the tie to bed in the first leg, if they can maintain their recent goalscoring boon.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Both teams have only scored once in their total of six meetings.

Porto wins: 2

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 1

Porto vs Arsenal match odds

Porto: 9/2

Arsenal: 4/6

Draw: 11/4

Odds via Bet 365 (subject to change).