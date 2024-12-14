Portland visits Phoenix, aims to end road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (8-17, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (13-11, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers face Phoenix.

The Suns are 11-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers are 7-16 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 116.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Suns average 113.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 43.5% and averaging 25.3 points for the Suns.

Deni Avdija is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 106.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Collin Gillespie: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Deandre Ayton: day to day (illness), Robert Williams III: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press