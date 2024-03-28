Portland plays Miami on 5-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-54, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (39-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Trail Blazers play Miami.

The Heat are 18-17 in home games. Miami is 20-23 against opponents over .500.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-27 away from home. Portland is 5-34 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat score 109.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 115.8 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 107.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 108.9 the Heat give up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 28 the Heat won 106-96 led by 22 points from Jimmy Butler, while Anfernee Simons scored 26 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 51.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simons is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Dalano Banton is averaging 17.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 100.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 104.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Duncan Robinson: day to day (back), Jimmy Butler: day to day (head), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Tyler Herro: day to day (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (heel).

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: day to day (elbow), Anfernee Simons: day to day (knee), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: day to day (hamstring), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

